Sheinbaum celebrates International Migrants Day: the mañanera recapped

“Mexico is also written with ‘M’ for migrant.”

President Claudia Sheinbaum spoke those words at the very end of her morning press conference on Wednesday, held on International Migrants Day.

Her remark came after a performance of “Himno Migrante” (Migrants’ Anthem) by a collective of musicians, and afterward, she spoke via video link with Foreign Affairs Minister Juan Ramón de la Fuente about how Mexico is strengthening its consular network to help Mexican immigrants in the United States ahead of Donald Trump’s return to the White House.

Mexicans in the US ‘will not be alone,’ says foreign minister

Speaking from El Paso, Texas, de la Fuente told Sheinbaum that he was at a meeting with “compatriots” as “part of the entire process of strengthening” Mexico’s “consular network” in the United States.

The federal government is preparing for the possibility that Donald Trump will follow through on his pledge to carry out “the largest deportation operation in American history.”

De la Fuente — a psychiatrist, academic and former health minister who served as Mexico’s permanent representative to the United Nations during the presidency of Andrés Manuel López Obrador — said that the government is developing a “strategy of legal defense” for Mexicans in the United States who could be at risk of deportation.

“You are not alone, you will not be alone,” he told Mexican immigrants, adding that the Mexican government will assist them to “assert their rights” if necessary.

De la Fuente also said that consulates are simplifying the processes for the carrying out of trámites, or bureaucratic procedures.

“This is something that has been welcomed by the [Mexican] community [in the U.S.] because they battle a lot with jumping through hoops that are sometimes unnecessary,” he said.

Sheinbaum, echoing the words of López Obrador, described Mexicans who live and work in the United States as “heroes and heroines.”

They sent more than US $60 billion in remittances to Mexico last year.

“We’re not going to just recognize them but also support them always,” Sheinbaum said.

“Thank you for everything you do for your families and for everything you do for Mexico,” she said.

A musical ‘gift’ for Mexicans in the United States

Near the end of her press conference, Sheinbaum announced it was time to present Mexico’s “gift” to “our compatriots in the United States.” It was a rendition of the song “Himno Migrante” by a collective of musicians called Legado de Grandeza (Legacy of Greatness).

In addition to inviting the collective to perform at her press conference, Sheinbaum posted a music video featuring the song to her social media accounts.

The original lyrics — which are sung in a combination of mostly Spanish and some English — appear below. Alongside it, we have provided an English-language translation. You can click on the video image directly below this paragraph to hear the song performed.

Himno Migrante, a cargo del colectivo Legado de Grandeza

De donde soy no nos rajamos Where I’m from we don’t give up

cualquier tierra la trabajamos We work any land

El sacrificio jamás es en vano Sacrifice is never in vain

Que hasta el espacio hemos llegado. We’ve even made it to space

Where we are from no nos rajamos Where we are from we don’t give up

And what we dream of lo realizamos And what we dream of we achieve

Gran paisano hermano amigo Great countryman, brother, friend

soy mexicano. I am Mexican.

Y cambiamos de lugar no de bandera. We change places but not flags

Verde, blanco y rojo lo llevo en las venas I carry green, white and red in my veins

Como el águila volamos sin fronteras. Like the eagle we fly without borders

Rompemos la malla que separa tierras We break the fence that separates lands

Y nacimos con legado de grandeza. And we’re born with the legacy of greatness.

Extraño mi rancho también mi familiar I miss my home and my family

Mi pueblo querido que no se me olvida. I don’t forget my beloved town

aunque de este lado me trajo la vida even though life brought me to this side

Siempre para Adela como Pancho Villa I’m always for Adela and Pancho Villa

Y cambiamos de lugar no de bandera We change places but not flags

Verde, blanco y rojo lo llevo en las venas. I carry green, white and red in my veins

Como el águila volamos sin fronteras. Like the eagle we fly without borders

Rompemos la malla que separa tierras We break the fence that separates lands

Y nacimos con legado de grandeza And we’re born with the legacy of greatness.

A nuestras mujeres y madres inmigrantes To our women and immigrant mothers

Un ejemplo de fuerza y valor An example of strength and courage

¡Y que viva México! And long live Mexico!

Y aunque el acta diga americano And though my birth certificate says American

I am puro Mexicano I am pure Mexican

Y cambiamos de lugar no de bandera We change places but not flags

Verde,blanco y rojo lo llevo en las venas. I carry green, white and red in my veins

Como el águila volamos sin fronteras. Like the eagle we fly without borders

Rompemos la malla que separa tierras We break through the fence that separates lands

Y nacimos con legado de grandeza And we’re born with the legacy of greatness

By Mexico News Daily chief staff writer Peter Davies ([email protected])