Sheinbaum celebrates International Migrants Day: the mañanera recapped

MND Staff
By MND Staff
President Claudia Sheinbaum, front center, posing with a group of musicians in traditional Mexican indigenous clothing
President Claudia Sheinbaum's daily press conference took a festive tone Wednesday, when she invited a Tijuana band to perform a song dedicated to Mexican immigrants in the United States. (Graciela López/Cuartoscuro)

“Mexico is also written with ‘M’ for migrant.”

President Claudia Sheinbaum spoke those words at the very end of her morning press conference on Wednesday, held on International Migrants Day.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum gesturing with her right hand as she speaks at the presidential podium during a press conference. She's wearing a turqouise blazer with a white shirt underneath. Behind her is the symbol of her administration, a young Indigenous woman holding the Mexican flag
Sheinbaum described Mexican citizens who live and work in the United States as “heroes and heroines,” given that many of them help support their families in Mexico via remittances sent here. (Graciela López/Cuartoscuro)

Her remark came after a performance of “Himno Migrante” (Migrants’ Anthem) by a collective of musicians, and afterward, she spoke via video link with Foreign Affairs Minister Juan Ramón de la Fuente about how Mexico is strengthening its consular network to help Mexican immigrants in the United States ahead of Donald Trump’s return to the White House.

Mexicans in the US ‘will not be alone,’ says foreign minister 

Speaking from El Paso, Texas, de la Fuente told Sheinbaum that he was at a meeting with “compatriots” as “part of the entire process of strengthening” Mexico’s “consular network” in the United States.

The federal government is preparing for the possibility that Donald Trump will follow through on his pledge to carry out “the largest deportation operation in American history.”

De la Fuente — a psychiatrist, academic and former health minister who served as Mexico’s permanent representative to the United Nations during the presidency of Andrés Manuel López Obrador — said that the government is developing a “strategy of legal defense” for Mexicans in the United States who could be at risk of deportation.

“You are not alone, you will not be alone,” he told Mexican immigrants, adding that the Mexican government will assist them to “assert their rights” if necessary.

Mexico's Foreign Affairs Minister Juan Ramon de la Fuente speaking at the President Sheinbaum's daily press conference. He's standing at the presidential podium in mid speech to reporters, holding documents in his left hand.
Foreign Affairs Minister, seen here at a presidential press conference in November, attended Sheinbaum’s Wednesday press conference via video link as he is currently in the U.S. meeting with Mexican consulates to prepare for a potentially anti-immigrant Trump administration. (Cuartoscuro)

De la Fuente also said that consulates are simplifying the processes for the carrying out of trámites, or bureaucratic procedures.

“This is something that has been welcomed by the [Mexican] community [in the U.S.] because they battle a lot with jumping through hoops that are sometimes unnecessary,” he said.

Sheinbaum, echoing the words of López Obrador, described Mexicans who live and work in the United States as “heroes and heroines.”

They sent more than US $60 billion in remittances to Mexico last year.

“We’re not going to just recognize them but also support them always,” Sheinbaum said.

“Thank you for everything you do for your families and for everything you do for Mexico,” she said.

A musical ‘gift’ for Mexicans in the United States 

Near the end of her press conference, Sheinbaum announced it was time to present Mexico’s “gift” to “our compatriots in the United States.” It was a rendition of the song “Himno Migrante” by a collective of musicians called Legado de Grandeza (Legacy of Greatness).

In addition to inviting the collective to perform at her press conference, Sheinbaum posted a music video featuring the song to her social media accounts.

The original lyrics — which are sung in a combination of mostly Spanish and some English — appear below. Alongside it, we have provided an English-language translation. You can click on the video image directly below this paragraph to hear the song performed.

Himno Migrante, a cargo del colectivo Legado de Grandeza

De donde soy no nos rajamos                                       Where I’m from we don’t give up

cualquier tierra la trabajamos                                       We work any land

El sacrificio jamás es en vano                                       Sacrifice is never in vain

Que hasta el espacio hemos llegado.                          We’ve even made it to space

 

Where we are from no nos rajamos                            Where we are from we don’t give up 

And what we dream of lo realizamos                           And what we dream of we achieve

Gran paisano hermano amigo                                     Great countryman, brother, friend

soy mexicano.                                                               I am Mexican. 

 

Y cambiamos de lugar no de bandera.                     We change places but not flags    

Verde, blanco y rojo lo llevo en las venas               I carry green, white and red in my veins

Como el águila volamos sin fronteras.                   Like the eagle we fly without borders 

Rompemos la malla que separa tierras                 We break the fence that separates lands

 

Y nacimos con legado de grandeza.                And we’re born with the legacy of greatness. 

 

Extraño mi rancho también mi familiar             I miss my home and my family 

Mi pueblo querido que no se me olvida.          I don’t forget my beloved town 

aunque de este lado me trajo la vida               even though life brought me to this side

Siempre para Adela como Pancho Villa          I’m always for Adela and Pancho Villa

 

Y cambiamos de lugar no de bandera           We change places but not flags   

Verde, blanco y rojo lo llevo en las venas.     I carry green, white and red in my veins

Como el águila volamos sin fronteras.          Like the eagle we fly without borders 

Rompemos la malla que separa tierras        We break the fence that separates lands

 

Y nacimos con legado de grandeza            And we’re born with the legacy of greatness. 

 

A nuestras mujeres y madres inmigrantes           To our women and immigrant mothers 

Un ejemplo de fuerza y valor                              An example of strength and courage

¡Y que viva México!                                           And long live Mexico! 

 

Y aunque el acta diga americano                 And though my birth certificate says American 

I am puro Mexicano                                    I am pure Mexican 

 

Y cambiamos de lugar no de bandera           We change places but not flags   

Verde,blanco y rojo lo llevo en las venas.     I carry green, white and red in my veins

Como el águila volamos sin fronteras.         Like the eagle we fly without borders 

Rompemos la malla que separa tierras      We break through the fence that separates lands

Y nacimos con legado de grandeza            And we’re born with the legacy of greatness 

 

By Mexico News Daily chief staff writer Peter Davies ([email protected])

