Monday, December 29, 2025
HomePolitics
PoliticsSouthwest

Sheinbaum outlines immediate priorities, orders probe into Interoceanic Train derailment: Monday’s mañanera recapped

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
Sheinbaum announced that the Federal Attorney General’s Office (FGR) and the Oaxaca state prosecutor’s office will investigate the cause of the derailment that killed 13 people on Sunday.
Sheinbaum announced that the Federal Attorney General’s Office (FGR) and the Oaxaca state prosecutor’s office will investigate the cause of the derailment that killed 13 people on Sunday. (Moisés Pablo/Cuartoscuro)

Sunday’s tragic train derailment in Oaxaca was the main topic of President Claudia Sheinbaum’s Monday morning press conference.

The president said she would be traveling to the region later in the day to visit the injured and their families.

The president arrived in Santo Domingo Tehuantepec, Oaxaca, in the early afternoon on Monday.
The president arrived in Santo Domingo Tehuantepec, Oaxaca, in the early afternoon on Monday. (Carolina Jiménez Mariscal/Cuartoscuro)

Sheinbaum also talked about the Sonora River clean-up project and the controversial arrest of a journalist in the Gulf Coast state of Veracruz.

Sheinbaum lists federal priorities following Interoceanic Train derailment

After Naval Minister Admiral Raymundo Morales provided an update on the accident and its victims, Sheinbaum detailed the government’s three main concerns:

1. Guaranteeing care for victims and their families 

“I instructed the Navy Minister and the Undersecretary of Human Rights of the Interior Ministry to … personally attend to the families,” she said, adding that she also ordered delegates from the federal public health system to oversee treatment of the victims.

2. Clarifying the facts through the Federal Attorney General’s Office (FGR) and the Oaxaca state prosecutor’s office

“The Transportation Regulatory Agency is also required to conduct a review, and because there were fatalities, the FGR must participate,” she said, adding that the Interior Ministry will oversee the operation.

3. Ensuring the safety of the Interoceanic Railway

“The Navy will take the point in ensuring that the railway is safe to operate again,” she said. 

13 dead and more than 100 injured after train derails in Oaxaca

During his presentation, Admiral Morales said the line was in good operating condition before the accident and no adverse atmospheric conditions had been reported. He said a hi-rail had passed through the site of the accident about 90 minutes before the derailment and found no debris on the tracks.

Officials provide update on Sonora River clean-up program 

Environment Minister Alicia Bárcena said the Environmental Justice Plan addressing the 2014 spill of 40,000 m³ of copper sulfate into the Sonora River will soon be launched as the government seeks to compensate the 20,000 people living within a 300-kilometer stretch of the Sonora River Basin affected by the toxic pollutants.

Bárcena said the plan focuses on resolving public health issues, ensuring access to drinking water, boosting the local economy and redressing the environmental damage.

Efraín Morales, director general of the National Water Commission (Conagua), said a permanent monitoring center that includes three automatic stations, 42 manual monitoring sites and a visualization center will be created in the region.

The center will focus on monitoring water quality in real time to prevent massive contamination.

Its laboratory will be staffed by certified personnel who will measure 64 parameters, including heavy metals, metalloids and water toxicity.

Sonora River turned reddish-orange after a mining company owned by Grupo México spilled hazardous waste into the river.
The Sonora River turned reddish-orange after a mining company owned by Grupo México spilled hazardous waste into it in 2014. (Cuartoscuro/Rashide Frias)

Interior Minister Rosa Icela Rodríguez indicated that settlement terms were established between the state government, the federal government and Grupo México, the owners of the Buenavista del Cobre mine responsible for the spill. 

Rodríguez said Grupo México — accused of negligence — will supply 70% of the funding for the Environmental Justice Plan, or roughly 1.5 billion pesos (US $83.4 million).

Sheinbaum questions arrest of journalist on terrorism charges

The president said on Monday that she has no idea why Veracruz prosecutors charged journalist Rafael León with terrorism after his Dec. 24 arrest in Coatzacoalcos.

Sheinbaum said she was unaware of the reason why León, a journalist who covers the police beat, was apprehended, adding that his classification as a terrorist makes no sense.

State prosecutors did not identify the specific crime he is charged with, vaguely declaring that the penal code refers to it as terrorism and alleged that he “produced alarm, fear and terror in the population.”

“I would make three points,” Sheinbaum said. “First, I don’t know why the prosecution is using the charge of terrorism, because there has never been a terrorism charge in Mexico. Second, freedom of expression must be guaranteed. And third, if this person has committed a crime … the Prosecutor’s Office must explain it.”

Sheinbaum said Veracruz Governor Rocio Nahle has also said she is unaware of why terrorism charges were filed.

“Interior Minister Rodríguez and I will be closely monitoring this case,” Sheinbaum said.

León and other local journalists have previously exposed irregularities in the actions of the Veracruz Prosecutor’s Office, alleging it uses the penal system to intimidate journalists and has sought to criminalize investigative journalism.

With reports from Infobae, Milenio, Debate, La Jornada and Article 19

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
A small caiman or crocodile wearing a white bridal veil with a string tying its snout closed

The top ‘México mágico’ moments of 2025: Rebounding jaguars, caiman brides and tabloid terror

MND Staff - 0
As 2025 wraps up, we take a look back at the surreal, sweet and delightfully odd stories that captured readers' imaginations in 2025.
Train derailment in Oaxaca

13 dead and more than 100 injured after train derails in Oaxaca

MND Staff - 0
The Interoceanic Train — traveling with 241 passengers and nine crew members — derailed near the small Oaxaca town of Nizanda, about 85 kilometers (53 miles) north of its destination, the port city of Salina Cruz.
President Sheinbaum and her husband in front of a Christmas tree

President Sheinbaum celebrates love, fraternity and Mexican values in Christmas message

MND Staff - 5
"We are the shared word, the plate served with love, the laugh that heals and the memory that keeps company," she said, thanking elders who "teach us to resist with dignity and love with the soul."
BETA Version - Powered by Perplexity

VIDEO OF THE WEEK

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About MND

MND FAMILY PLAN

MND KIDS

MND MERCH

Subscription FAQ's

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC