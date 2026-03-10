Sheinbaum holds the line on sovereignty following Trump’s latest remarks: Monday’s mañanera recapped

Today’s mañanera in 60 seconds

Sheinbaum inaugurated a new women’s cancer hospital in the disadvantaged Gustavo A. Madero borough of Mexico City.

Sheinbaum said Sunday’s International Women’s Day marches were peaceful across the country, with around 100,000 women taking part in Mexico City alone.

Sheinbaum pushed back on Trump’s call for U.S. troops to operate on Mexican soil, saying “we have said no, and we proudly continue to say no.”

On the screwworm crisis, Sheinbaum said that a fly-production facility in Chiapas is about two months away from completion.

President Claudia Sheinbaum held her Monday morning press conference in the Gustavo A. Madero borough of Mexico City, where she officially inaugurated a new hospital for the treatment of women with cancer.

During her Q&A session with reporters, Sheinbaum took questions from reporters on International Women’s Day marches, U.S. President Donald Trump’s “Shield of the Americas” summit remarks and the ongoing screwworm crisis.

Why today’s mañanera matters

With U.S.-Mexico relations under strain on multiple fronts, Sheinbaum’s firm rejection of Trump’s troop-deployment proposal — delivered just 48 hours after the “Shield of the Americas” summit — signals that Mexico intends to hold its ground on sovereignty.

Women’s Day marches were peaceful across the country

Sheinbaum said that Sunday’s International Women’s Day marches were peaceful across the country, with women calling for an end to gender-based violence, among other “legitimate demands.”

Sheinbaum noted that around 100,000 women took part in a largely peaceful march in Mexico City.

She acknowledged that a small minority of protesters committed acts of violence, but was unequivocal in her rejection of those incidents. She asserted that “many men” participated in acts of violence.

The violent fringe was “truly a minority,” she said, compared to the scale of marches held across the country.

Sheinbaum pushes back on Trump’s ‘Shield of the Americas’ remarks

Sheinbaum responded to comments made by Trump at Saturday’s “Shield of the Americas” summit, where the U.S. president referred to Mexico as the “epicenter of cartel violence” and indicated, once again, that he would like to deploy U.S. troops to combat cartels on Mexican soil.

“We have said no, and we proudly continue to say no,” she said, referring to her government’s rejection of Trump’s offers to send the U.S. army into Mexico.

Despite her opposition to U.S. military action in Mexico, Sheinbaum reiterated that cooperation with Washington on intelligence and other security matters continues.

Screwworm: Border reopening depends on Washington

Sheinbaum offered an update on the screwworm crisis, which has kept the U.S.-Mexico cattle border closed since the middle of last year.

She said that a sterile fly-production facility under construction in Chiapas — a key tool in the biological control of the pest — is around two months away from completion.

In the meantime, teams from the Sembrando Vida (Sowing Life) reforestation/employment program have been deploying traps to reduce screwworm populations, Sheinbaum said.

With regard to a reopening of the Mexico-U.S. border to Mexican cattle, the president said that Mexican authorities are working with their U.S. counterparts.

Ultimately, the reopening of the border to Mexican livestock “depends on them, not on us,” Sheinbaum said.

The bottom line

Sheinbaum’s tone on Monday was measured but firm — a calibrated response to a U.S. president who continues to push at Mexico’s red lines. Trump has made it clear that he is more than willing to send the U.S. army to Mexico, but the Mexican president has made it equally clear that she will never accept or authorize such a deployment.

The relatively peaceful nature of Sunday’s Women’s Day marches hands Sheinbaum a political dividend, giving her grounds to argue that her government is making tangible progress on women’s issues, although she acknowledged last week that “there is still more to be done.”

This report was generated by Perplexity and Claude in a process guided by a Mexico News Daily staff writer. It was revised and fact-checked by an MND staff writer and an MND editor.