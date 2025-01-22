Wednesday, January 22, 2025
Mexico’s initial talks with US government ‘cordial,’ says Sheinbaum: Wednesday’s mañanera recapped

MND Staff
By MND Staff
President Claudia Sheinbaum at a press conference. She has her right hand raised to eye level as she makes a point to reporters.
President Sheinbaum said that Marco Rubio's first call as U.S. Secretary of State this week was to Mexico. (Galo Cañas/Cuartoscuro)

Two days after Donald Trump commenced his second term as United States president, Mexico’s relationship with the U.S. and the Trump administration’s plans were a key focus of President Claudia Sheinbaum’s morning press conference.

Toward the end of her Wednesday press conference, the president revealed that yet another constitutional reform proposal — more than a dozen have been approved in recent months — is ready to be submitted to Congress.

Side-by-side photos of Mexico's Foreign Affairs Minister Juan Ramon de la Fuente and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio
Foreign Affairs Minister Juan Ramón de la Fuente and Secretary of State Marco Rubio. (Gustavo Alberto/Cuartoscuro. Marco Rubio/Facebook)

Mexican government now in contact with Trump administration 

Sheinbaum told reporters that Foreign Affairs Minister Juan Ramón de la Fuente spoke with United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Tuesday.

“It was a very good conversation, very cordial. They spoke about migration issues, security issues. Starting yesterday these conversations [with the U.S. government] began, it’s very important for everyone to know that,” she said.

Sheinbaum said that the “first call” Rubio made as secretary of state “was to Mexico.”

“… And from there, a process of talks between both governments was opened,” she said.

Sheinbaum later said she was “convinced” that her government would reach agreement with the Trump administration on “different issues.”

President Claudia Sheinbaum at a press conference, holding her index finger up while answering a reporter's question
Sheinbaum was also asked to respond to the Trump administration’s announcement that it would allow arrests of undocumented migrants at schools, churches and hospitals. (Galo Cañas Rodríguez/Cuartoscuro)

She said last week that the government will seek to avert the 25% tariff Trump plans to impose on Mexican exports through dialogue.

Sheinbaum: ‘We don’t agree’ with immigration raids at schools, churches, hospitals 

A reporter asked Sheinbaum her opinion about the Trump administration’s announcement that it would allow federal immigration agencies to make arrests at schools, churches and hospitals in the United States.

“Of course we don’t agree,” the president said.

“And to protect our compatriots [in the U.S.] there are the [Mexican] consulates,” Sheinbaum said before reiterating that deportees and any Mexicans living in the U.S. who choose to return to Mexico voluntarily will be supported by the federal government.

Around 5 million undocumented Mexicans are estimated to be living in the United States.

Sheinbaum expresses support for Panama after Trump said that US is ‘taking back’ the Panama Canal 

“Our support always to Panama,” Sheinbaum said after a reporter noted that Trump has designs on the Panama Canal.

“I didn’t mention it yesterday but our support always to the people and the government of Panama,” she said.

In his inauguration speech, Trump erroneously asserted that “China is operating the Panama Canal.”

Donald J. Trump giving his inaugural address in January 2025, standing at the presidential podium with distinguished audience members sitting around the podium
At his inaugural address Monday, Donald Trump announced plans to take over the Panama Canal. (The White House)

“And we didn’t give it to China. We gave it to Panama, and we’re taking it back,” the U.S. president said.

President José Raúl Mulino of Panama rejected Trump’s remarks about “Panama and its canal.”

In a statement, he declared that the Panama Canal belongs to and will continue to belong to Panama and “its administration will continue being under Panamanian control.”

Sheinbaum seeks constitutional ban on the planting of GM corn 

Sheinbaum told reporters that a constitutional reform proposal that seeks to ban the planting of genetically modified corn in Mexico is “ready.”

I think we’ll send it [to Congress] tomorrow. It’s very simple — the prohibition of the sowing of genetically modified corn in the country,” she said.

Last month, a three-member USMCA dispute resolution panel handed Mexico a big defeat by ruling against the country’s restrictions on GM corn imports, citing a lack of scientific basis for the measures.

By Mexico News Daily chief staff writer Peter Davies ([email protected])

