How will Sheinbaum handle a Trump presidency? Tuesday’s mañanera recapped

Tuesday marked exactly six weeks since President Claudia Sheinbaum was sworn in, while Donald Trump will take office as the United States’ 47th president in just under 10 weeks.

At her press conference this morning, Sheinbaum fielded yet more questions related to Trump’s victory in the U.S. presidential election last Tuesday.

Among other issues, she spoke about Mexico’s security outlook and briefly mentioned her attendance, and nonattendance, at upcoming international summits.

‘We hope there is no impact’ on remittances, Sheinbaum says ahead of US deportation operation

During her engagement with reporters, Sheinbaum was asked about Trump’s plan to deport large numbers of undocumented migrants in the United States as well as the impact that plan will have on Mexico’s reception of remittances.

In response, she said that the Mexican government is “strengthening” its consulates in the United States in order to better assist Mexican migrants who may be at risk of deportation.

“I say to our brothers and sisters in the United States that we’re always going to defend you; you should go to the consulates,” Sheinbaum said.

She reiterated that her government is hoping to meet with Trump’s transition team before the former U.S. president takes office for a second term in January.

With regard to the potential impact of deportations on remittances to Mexico, Sheinbaum simply said, “We hope there is no impact.”

That remark could be interpreted as wishful thinking, confidence that Mexico will be able to persuade the Trump administration to reconsider the plan to deport millions of workers or even optimism that the next U.S. government’s actions won’t match Trump’s campaign rhetoric.

Mexico received a record high of more than US $63.3 billion in remittances in 2023. The vast majority of that money was sent home by Mexicans living and working in the United States, among whom are some 4 million people who are undocumented.

The deportation of a significant percentage of those undocumented Mexicans could have a major impact on the remittances totals Mexico receives on a monthly and annual basis and completely cut off a much-needed source of income for many Mexican families.

Mexico’s security situation will improve, pledges Sheinbaum

Toward the end of a security-focused press conference, Sheinbaum asserted that the government, in time, will achieve “results” in its fight against crime.

“We’re going to provide results,” she said, through “coordination” with state and municipal authorities and the government’s national security strategy, which is based on four core tenets including attention to the root causes of crime and the strengthening of intelligence and investigation practices.

The improvement in security in Mexico – where high levels of violence plague various parts of the country – won’t happen “from one day to the next,” but “results” will come, Sheinbaum said.

Andres Manuel López Obrador’s six-year term as president was Mexico’s most violent period of government on record with more than 200,000 murders between Dec. 1, 2018 and Sept. 30, 2024.

G20, yes; APEC, no

Sheinbaum noted that she will depart for Brazil this Sunday to attend the G20 Leaders’ Summit in Rio de Janeiro.

One reporter asked the president whether she will participate virtually in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders’ forum, which will take place in Lima, Peru, this Saturday and Sunday.

Sheinbaum responded that a representative from the Economy Ministry will attend the annual meeting but didn’t specify who.

Among the leaders set to attend the APEC forum are U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

By Mexico News Daily chief staff writer Peter Davies ([email protected])