Monday, November 25, 2024
HomePolitics
Politics

Sheinbaum’s plan to prevent violence against women: Monday’s mañanera recapped

MND Staff
By MND Staff
3
President Claudia Sheinbaum points to the audience from her podium during her morning press conference
At her Monday press conference, Sheinbaum discussed government initiatives to prevent violence against women and the symbolism of having a female president. (Presidencia)

On International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, President Claudia Sheinbaum highlighted that her government is implementing a range of “actions” and making various law changes in favor of gender equality and the protection and strengthening of women’s rights.

Speaking at her Monday morning press conference, Sheinbaum also said that her administration is committed to “eradicating” violence against women.

The two main tenets of the government’s strategy are “prevention” of violence against women and “zero impunity” for crimes committed, she said.

“In the face of any femicide: zero impunity. In the face of sexual violence against women: zero impunity,” Sheinbaum said.

Women’s rights pamphlets will be ready soon 

Sheinbaum told her morning presser that the government’s women’s rights pamphlet is currently being drawn up and will be unveiled soon.

“The pamphlet has to do with the rights enshrined in the constitution, in laws,” she said, adding that it will explain “what equality means” and expose societal prejudices that have an adverse impact on equality.

An advertisement for the 2019 Mexico City Women's Rights Pamphlet
As mayor of Mexico City, Sheinbaum led a similar educational campaign to inform Mexico City residents about the rights women are entitled to, how to recognize various types of violence and the public services available to women. (Gobierno CDMX)

Sheinbaum spoke about some prejudices that remain prevalent in Mexico, such as that women and girls should clear the table at meal times and do the dishes.

“Contributing to household chores is a task for everyone,” she said.

Sheinbaum also said there is no reason why girls can’t play with cars and marbles and boys can’t play with dolls.

“Something as simple” as telling a girl she can’t play with cars can have an impact on her future life, the president said.

“Saying ‘you can’t play with this’ or ‘you can’t play with marbles’ … limits the dreams a girl can have,” she said.

Sheinbaum said last month that the government’s women’s rights pamphlet should be distributed to men as well as women because everyone needs to know about women’s rights.

Having a presidenta for the first time has triggered a ‘cultural transformation’ in Mexico 

One reporter asked Sheinbaum about the impact her ascension to Mexico’s top political position has had on the country. At the conclusion of her question, the journalist noted that a young girl in Chiapas impersonated Mexico’s first female president, or presidenta, at a Revolution Day parade last week. (A video of the girl’s performance went viral on social media.)

A female president “is a symbol that transforms mindsets,” Sheinbaum said.

“It’s not enough [just] with the symbol, we have to develop policy, change the constitution, change legislation and develop actions for the protection and promotion of women’s rights,” she said.

“But … [a female president] is a symbol, when a girl sees a presidenta obviously she can imagine that she too can be a presidenta,” Sheinbaum said.

“… And that represents a change in mindset, and not just in girls, in boys as well, in men as well, it’s a cultural transformation,” she said.

Incoming Veracruz governor is ‘a woman of character with many convictions’

Sheinbaum noted that she will attend Rocío Nahle’s inauguration as governor of Veracruz this Sunday.

Nahle, federal energy minister during most of former president Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s six-year term, is “a woman of character with many convictions, who loves Veracruz, who loves its people,” the president said.

“And I know that she will do a great job. And we’ll be there supporting her with everything she needs,” Sheinbaum said.

She also highlighted that the incoming governor, while energy minister “was able to build a refinery” — the new Pemex facility on the Gulf coast of Tabasco.

Nahle, a native of the state of Zacatecas, was the ruling Morena party’s candidate in the June 2 gubernatorial election in Veracruz, and won the contest easily with close to 60% of the vote.

By Mexico News Daily chief staff writer Peter Davies ([email protected])

3 COMMENTS

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum stands at a podium during her morning press conference in front of a Mexican flag

Sheinbaum responds to Canada’s free trade doubts: Friday’s mañanera recapped

MND Staff - 4
The president also refuted the idea that Mexico is a transshipment hub for Chinese goods, a frequent Trump claim.
Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard

Economy Minister: Eliminating watchdog agencies doesn’t violate USMCA free trade deal

MND Staff - 3
Nonetheless, the Mexican Congress has modified the proposal to create one "technically independent" agency to comply with the free trade deal.
President Claudia Sheinbaum holds up her closed right hand while making a point while standing at the presidential podium during her Nov. 21 press conference at Mexico's National Palace.

Sheinbaum says audits found ‘corruption’ at Mexico’s INAI: the mañanera recapped

MND Staff - 4
At her Thursday's press conference, the president discussed why ending Mexico's transparency agency was a good idea and U.S. mass deportations was a bad one.

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC