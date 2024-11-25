Sheinbaum’s plan to prevent violence against women: Monday’s mañanera recapped

On International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, President Claudia Sheinbaum highlighted that her government is implementing a range of “actions” and making various law changes in favor of gender equality and the protection and strengthening of women’s rights.

Speaking at her Monday morning press conference, Sheinbaum also said that her administration is committed to “eradicating” violence against women.

The two main tenets of the government’s strategy are “prevention” of violence against women and “zero impunity” for crimes committed, she said.

“In the face of any femicide: zero impunity. In the face of sexual violence against women: zero impunity,” Sheinbaum said.

Women’s rights pamphlets will be ready soon

Sheinbaum told her morning presser that the government’s women’s rights pamphlet is currently being drawn up and will be unveiled soon.

“The pamphlet has to do with the rights enshrined in the constitution, in laws,” she said, adding that it will explain “what equality means” and expose societal prejudices that have an adverse impact on equality.

Sheinbaum spoke about some prejudices that remain prevalent in Mexico, such as that women and girls should clear the table at meal times and do the dishes.

“Contributing to household chores is a task for everyone,” she said.

Sheinbaum also said there is no reason why girls can’t play with cars and marbles and boys can’t play with dolls.

“Something as simple” as telling a girl she can’t play with cars can have an impact on her future life, the president said.

“Saying ‘you can’t play with this’ or ‘you can’t play with marbles’ … limits the dreams a girl can have,” she said.

Sheinbaum said last month that the government’s women’s rights pamphlet should be distributed to men as well as women because everyone needs to know about women’s rights.

Having a presidenta for the first time has triggered a ‘cultural transformation’ in Mexico

One reporter asked Sheinbaum about the impact her ascension to Mexico’s top political position has had on the country. At the conclusion of her question, the journalist noted that a young girl in Chiapas impersonated Mexico’s first female president, or presidenta, at a Revolution Day parade last week. (A video of the girl’s performance went viral on social media.)

“Las niñas incorporan a su discurso la nueva visión de la importancia de las mujeres en la vida pública”, resaltó la presidenta @Claudiashein sobre video grabado durante un desfile de la Revolución mexicana en Chiapas. pic.twitter.com/eVe1FMxzyO — Gobierno de México (@GobiernoMX) November 22, 2024

A female president “is a symbol that transforms mindsets,” Sheinbaum said.

“It’s not enough [just] with the symbol, we have to develop policy, change the constitution, change legislation and develop actions for the protection and promotion of women’s rights,” she said.

“But … [a female president] is a symbol, when a girl sees a presidenta obviously she can imagine that she too can be a presidenta,” Sheinbaum said.

“… And that represents a change in mindset, and not just in girls, in boys as well, in men as well, it’s a cultural transformation,” she said.

Incoming Veracruz governor is ‘a woman of character with many convictions’

Sheinbaum noted that she will attend Rocío Nahle’s inauguration as governor of Veracruz this Sunday.

Nahle, federal energy minister during most of former president Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s six-year term, is “a woman of character with many convictions, who loves Veracruz, who loves its people,” the president said.

“And I know that she will do a great job. And we’ll be there supporting her with everything she needs,” Sheinbaum said.

She also highlighted that the incoming governor, while energy minister “was able to build a refinery” — the new Pemex facility on the Gulf coast of Tabasco.

Nahle, a native of the state of Zacatecas, was the ruling Morena party’s candidate in the June 2 gubernatorial election in Veracruz, and won the contest easily with close to 60% of the vote.

By Mexico News Daily chief staff writer Peter Davies ([email protected])