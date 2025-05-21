Wednesday, May 21, 2025
Teachers’ union blocks press from National Palace: Wednesday’s mañanera recapped

May 21, 2025
Sheinbaum took questions from reporters via Zoom on Wednesday morning after the national teachers' union blocked press access. (Presidencia/Cuartoscuro)

President Claudia Sheinbaum noted at the very beginning of her Wednesday morning press conference that her “mañanera” would be “different” as reporters (and government officials) were unable to get into the National Palace due to a teachers’ protest.

Members of the CNTE teachers’ union blocked the entrances to the seat of executive power in the historic center of Mexico City as part of their efforts to pressure the government to accede to a range of labor demands, including a much larger pay rise than the 10% hike announced by Sheinbaum last week.

The president, accompanied only by a military general, said in the largely empty Treasury Hall of the National Palace that reporters would connect “by Zoom” to participate in her Wednesday morning press conference.

Mexico hoping for more preferential trade treatment from US ‘very soon’

A reporter noted that Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard said Tuesday that vehicles assembled in Mexico will face an average tariff of 15% when exported to the United States, significantly lower than the 25% duty the U.S. applies to most other foreign cars.

She asked the president whether any progress had been made in the negotiations with the United States over the 25% tariffs the Trump administration imposed on steel and aluminum imports from Mexico and all other countries around the world.

Sheinbaum first noted that Mexican auto parts are not subject to U.S. tariffs (provided they comply with USMCA rules) and highlighted that the duty on vehicles assembled in Mexico is “significantly” reduced because they contain “a lot of auto parts that come from the United States.”

May 21, 2025
The president answered a question about whether trade discussions with the United States had reached a deal on steel and aluminum tariffs. (Presidencia/Cuartoscuro)

With regard to “the case of steel and aluminum,” she said her government hopes to “reach an agreement very soon that puts Mexico in a preferential situation compared to the rest of the world.”

Ebrard has traveled regularly to Washington D.C. in recent months to discuss trade with U.S. officials, including Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.

‘We’re working with Clara to get justice’ 

Sheinbaum said she had the opportunity on Tuesday to speak in person with Mexico City Mayor Clara Brugada, whose personal secretary and advisor were murdered on Tuesday morning.

“She was here for a while in the afternoon,” she said.

“Above all, [we’re providing] solidarity and support to Clara,” Sheinbaum said, noting that the two victims were “very close” to the mayor.

She said that the families of the victims should know that “we’re working with Clara to get justice.”

Earlier in her press conference, Sheinbaum said that the federal government is supporting the Mexico City Attorney General’s Office in its investigation into the double homicide.

The Attorney General of Mexico City Bertha Alcalde Luján and Security Minister Pablo Vazquez Camacho
The Attorney General of Mexico City Bertha Alcalde Luján and Mexico City Security Minister Pablo Vazquez Camacho announced on Wednesday that authorities are currently seeking four people in connection with the double homicide of the mayor’s aides. (Victoria Valtierra/Cuartoscuro)

Mexico City Security Minister Pablo Vázquez said Wednesday that authorities are seeking to arrest four people — the shooter, who was captured by security cameras committing the crime, and three others who allegedly “supported in the logistics and the driving of [getaway] vehicles.”

‘There will be dialogue’ with teachers 

A reporter asked the president how the government will explain to teachers that “resources are finite” and therefore it is not possible to give them a 100% pay rise, as the CNTE union is demanding.

“There will be dialogue,” Sheinbaum responded.

She subsequently asserted that only “some teachers from some states” are protesting, whereas “the vast majority of Mexico’s teachers” are in classrooms teaching.

“There are teachers from some states that are creating this situation,” Sheinbaum said.

“And the only way to resolve everything is with dialogue. So the door is open to dialogue, the door will always be open to dialogue,” she said.

Another reporter said that he and other journalists were “victims of attacks” by teachers on Wednesday morning when they were attempting to get into the National Palace for the president’s mañanera.

Sheinbaum responded that her government will “always condemn any attack on the media and on journalists” while defending people’s right to protest peacefully.

“… We don’t agree with aggression against anyone,” she said.

By Mexico News Daily chief staff writer Peter Davies ([email protected])

