Tuesday, December 24, 2024
HomePolitics
Politics

Poll: Mexicans divided regarding idea of US intervention against cartels

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
A forensic expert in blue protective gear and wearing a surgical mask and gloves in a city street in Chilpancingo puts down two yellow plastic marker signs on the ground to mark evidence in a crime scene. A dead victim lies sprawled on the sidewalk behind the expert.
The scene of an armed ambush during a civic event in Chilpancingo, Guerrero, last month. A new Reforma poll suggests some Mexicans, tired of insecurity in their communities, would accept joint Mexico-U.S. operations to combat cartels. (Dassaev Téllez Adame/Cuartoscuro)

As Mexicans continue to debate whether or not U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is really planning a military invasion of Mexico, a new snap poll by the Mexican newspaper Reforma revealed this week that a surprising 46% of respondents had a favorable view of Mexico collaborating with the U.S. to fight Mexico’s drug cartels.  

A soldier in combat fatigues pours aa large plastic container of gasoline over several large stacked bales of marijuana, in preparation for incineration.
A member of Mexico’s military in Apodaca, Nuevo León, earlier this month, readying to incinerate over 950 kilograms of illicit drugs confiscated from Mexican cartels. (Gabriela Pérez Montiel/Cuartoscuro)

It’s worth noting, however, that an additional 50% told Reforma that they opposed such an idea. But the results of Reforma’s poll have made headlines in Mexico and suggest that a significant number of Mexicans are dissatisfied enough with their own country’s performance in combatting cartel violence that they would consider outside help. 

When asked “What’s the best way the U.S. can help Mexico fight insecurity?” nearly two-thirds opted for “a collaborative scheme relying on joint operations,” while 24% chose “undercover operations by U.S. security agencies.”

To a third question — “How do you rate Mexico’s efforts to combat insecurity in your city?” — 47% responded “very bad,” 37% said “very good” and 12% conceded that the government’s security policy was “just OK.”

The Los Angeles Times newspaper reported Monday that many Mexicans lament U.S. intervention in security matters and blame the U.S. for advocating using Mexico’s military to fight drug cartels, a strategy that has produced shocking violence levels in Mexico.

However, the Times also said that many Mexicans have lost confidence in Mexican law enforcement and its suspected links to organized crime. Therefore, the paper said, Mexicans might welcome U.S. troops.

While President Claudia Sheinbaum insists that Trump’s comments weren’t an implied threat (“He never mentioned anything about an invasion. Not once,” she said on Monday, according to the newspaper La Jornada), her government is not taking Trump’s comments lightly.

“Designating cartels as terrorist organizations would be a strategic error with unpredictable consequences for both countries,” a senior official at the Mexican Embassy in the U.S. told the newspaper El País on Monday.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum standing at the presidential podium during a press conference at the National Palace emphasizing her point with a hand up and her thumb and forefinger pressed together in an oval.
President Claudia Sheinbaum told reporters Monday that Donald Trump has never mentioned the idea of a Mexico invasion in any of their conversations and that his comments Sunday were not an implied threat. (Mario Jasso/Cuartoscuro)

Former Mexican ambassador to the United States, Gerónimo Gutiérrez, also weighed in, saying any U.S. military action in Mexico “would set the relationship between the two countries back three decades.”

Some opposition politicians in Mexico, however, are of a different mind.

In early October, lawmakers from the conservative National Action Party (PAN) proposed Mexico designate cartels as terrorist organizations

Critics slammed the PAN at the time for “providing the United States with permission” to invade Mexico, though Pablo Girault Ruiz — a director of the NGO Mexico United Against Crime — soft-pedaled that notion.

“They aren’t going to ask permission,” Girault told the newspaper El Economista Monday. “If they decide cartels are terrorists and authority is granted to pursue them anywhere in the world, there’s not much we can do.”

“I would not be surprised to wake up one day to an American missile hitting a meth lab in Badiraguato (Sinaloa). It could happen,” academic and political columnist Carlos Pérez-Ricart told El Pais.

At her Monday press conference, Sheinbaum compared the PAN to the 19th-century Mexican conservatives who welcomed a Hapsburg monarch to rule Mexico — Maximilian I, installed by France in 1864 with conservatives’ help — and celebrated a French invasion.

“It’s the same today,” she said, labeling it an embarrassment. “How can someone celebrate another country invading Mexico?”

With reports from Los Angeles Times, El Economista, Radio Fórmula, El País and Rolling Stone

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
Claudia Sheinbaum case study podcast

MND Deep Dive: A case study of President Sheinbaum

MND Podcasts - 2
This week, our subscriber-exclusive podcast turns its focus to the woman in the top seat, examining her progress and challenges at the end of 2024.
President Claudia Sheinbaum smiles from the podium during her morning press conference, or mañanera

Sheinbaum denies textile tariffs are aimed at China: Friday’s mañanera recapped

MND Staff - 3
She also addressed claims that her party arranged for the withdrawal of criminal charges against a senator in exchange for his vote on judicial reform.
Claudia Sheinbaum in mid speech while standing at the presidential podium during a press conference. She is looking forward with her gaze pointed toward her left and is holding her right hand up before her chest in a closed fist.

Sheinbaum to meet in Sinaloa to discuss state’s security: The mañanera recapped

MND Staff - 0
After the killing of a federal agent in Culiacán Wednesday, President Sheinbaum said she plans to meet with her security cabinet in the state on Sunday.

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC