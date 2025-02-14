Thursday, February 13, 2025
2,600 US citizens arrested in Mexico in 6 years: Thursday’s mañanera recapped

MND Staff
By MND Staff
President Claudia Sheinbaum smiling as she stands at the presidential podium during a press conference discussing United States citizens arrested in Mexico
President Claudia Sheinbaum said she was well aware of the number of United States citizens arrested in Mexico and implied that many of them were related to drugs and arms trafficking for cartels. (Presidencia)

United States citizens arrested in Mexico, Mexicans deported from the U.S. and U.S. spy planes were all discussed at President Claudia Sheinbaum’s Thursday morning press conference.

The federal government’s passenger train projects were also on the agenda, including one planned railroad that will run all the way to the Mexico-United States border (see MND’s story here).

Jesús Antonio Esteva Medina, head of Mexico's transportation and highways agency, stands at Mexico's presidential podium during President Claudia Sheinbaum's daily press conference. He is holding his hand up near his face as if demonstrating a level or height as he speaks to reporters.
Jesús Antonio Esteva Medina, director of Mexico’s Infrastructure, Communications and Transportation Ministry, tells reporters about Mexico’s plans for building rail lines throughout the country. (Presidencia)

2,600 US citizens have been arrested in Mexico in the last 6 years 

A reporter from the Animal Político news outlet noted that Animal Político published an investigation this week that found that more than 2,600 United States citizens have been arrested in Mexico for offenses related to organized crime — including the smuggling of drugs and firearms — since former president Andrés Manuel López Obrador took office in December 2018.

Animal Político, which reviewed official data, reported that the number of U.S. citizens arrested in Mexico during López Obrador’s six-year term in office (2,500) is 457% higher than the number of Americans detained during the government of former president Enrique Peña Nieto (2012–2018). The figure is 1,195% higher than the number of U.S. citizens detained during the government of ex-president Felipe Calderón (2006-2012).

Sheinbaum told reporters she was aware of the data on arrests of United States citizens in Mexico, and said that the U.S. government is as well because it has asked for “many” of them to be extradited to face charges in the U.S.

“In the United States, there is also organized crime, and there are U.S. citizens who come to Mexico … [to carry out] these illicit activities,” she said.

“Why do we say [there is organized crime in the U.S.]? Because if there wasn’t, who would distribute fentanyl in United States cities?” Sheinbaum said.

Mexican reporters in the foreground of the photo raising their hands to try and ask questions of President Claudia Sheinbaum at her daily press conference. Sheinbaum is standing at the presidential podium in the photo's distant background.
President Sheinbaum’s discussion about arrests of U.S. citizens in Mexico started after a reporter’s question at the Thursday press conference. (Presidencia)

“… The issue isn’t just that drugs go from Mexico to the United States,” she added.

Sheinbaum reiterated that Mexico is willing to collaborate with the U.S. government on security issues in Mexico. However, she stressed that the United States government also has to “do its work” to “avoid the trafficking of drugs in their country.”

“… In the United States, they also have to act,” she said.

Just over 2,000 deportees have stayed at reception centers in border cities 

Sheinbaum said that 2,016 people deported to Mexico from the United States have stayed at the 10 reception centers that the Mexican government recently set up in northern border cities, including Tijuana, Mexicali, Ciudad Juárez, Matamoros and Reynosa.

“Those who stay there stay for very little time,” she said. “They prefer to go to their places of origin.”

Sheinbaum said that 158 people slept in one of the 10 centers on Wednesday night.

Although demand for the temporary accommodation has not yet been very high, the centers will remain open, she said.

“I’ve made that decision, … to wait [to see what happens] in the coming months, no? And always provide support to our brothers and sisters,” Sheinbaum said.

The federal government developed a plan called “México te abraza” (Mexico embraces you)  to support Mexican immigrants deported from the U.S. by the Trump administration.

A young man in a gray hoodie-style sweatshirt and wearing a backpack carries a clamshell plastic food container in his arms as he passes temporary gates at the Mexico-US border into Tijuana. Off to the side in the background of the photo is a larger than life letter sculpture of the word "Tijuana"
A man deported from the United States arrives at the El Chaparral border checkpoint in Tijuana. (Omar Martínez/Cuartoscuro)

Sheinbaum said last Friday that Mexico had received just under 11,000 deportees from the United States since Donald Trump took office on Jan. 20.

US spy plane flights ‘don’t alarm us,’ says Sheinbaum 

Sheinbaum said that the spy plane missions reportedly carried out by the United States military near and south of the U.S.-Mexico border to surveil Mexican cartels “don’t alarm us.”

“… It’s not the first time that there is a flight of this kind,” she said, referring to one flight that passed near Cabo San Lucas on the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula last week.

“It’s important that that is known,” Sheinbaum said, also highlighting that the flight didn’t enter Mexican airspace.

Her government will ask its U.S. counterpart about the flight, but not in a “special letter,” she said.

Rather, Sheinbaum elaborated, it will seek information as part of the “coordination work” Mexico and the United States carry out on security issues.

“It’s not the first time that a flight of this kind occurs,” she reiterated.

“The thing is that now there is more sensitiveness about [security] issues,” Sheinbaum said.

By Mexico News Daily chief staff writer Peter Davies ([email protected])

  1. It would be intersting to know the breakdown of Americans arrested by race such as how many were Mexician Americans and African Amecrians and Caucasian Americans etc and the average age of those arrested.

  2. Unfortunately for President Sheinbaum, Trump will not seriously listen or negotiate with Mexico. If anyone is paying attention, Trump has just screwed Ukrane and the European countries as well as made moves that stand to upend NATO. If Sheinbaum thinks that Trump is listening to her, or any other country’s leadership, she is very, very, mistaken.
    The news of the cartels that will be listed as terrorist organizations serves as further indications of his intentions for Mexico. He is undermining America’s long standing allies and threatening alliances that have stood for decades to implement the policies listed in Project 2025. If the Republicans are willing to throw away all that established goodwill and cooperation, they will do whatever the Hell they feel like in regards to Mexico. Trump is a huge fan of Putin and has praised him publicly in the past for how Putin went after the land he wanted by invading Ukraine.
    The actions being taken by the Republicans today, stand to not only harm America’s allies and neighbors, but America itself. President Sheinbaum best take Trump’s threats/promises seriously, and quit thinking she can negotiate her way out of Trump’s plans. He doesn’t care about America, why would he give a 💩 about Mexico.

    • Reminds me of the stats about how many U.S. citizens are killed every year in Mexico. They are rarely retirees in Lake Chapala or spring breakers in Cancun. They are mostly Mexican Americans who have returned and gotten involved with the wrong people. I would suspect the same is true of those arrested. For sure there are some tourists getting in trouble. But the notion that loads of gringo criminals are traveling south of the border is laughable.

  3. Reminds me of the stats about how many U.S. citizens are killed every year in Mexico. They are rarely retirees in Lake Chapala or spring breakers in Cancun. They are mostly Mexican Americans who have returned and gotten involved with the wrong people. I would suspect the same is true of those arrested. For sure there are some tourists getting in trouble. But the notion that loads of gringo criminals are traveling south of the border is laughable.

