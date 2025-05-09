Friday, May 9, 2025
Who is Luz Elena González and why is she one of Mexico’s most important politicians?

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
Luz Elena González speaking at podium
While the role of Energy Minister might not seem alluring, Luz Elena González has control of much of Mexico's financial future. (Mario Jasso/Cuartoscuro)

Luz Elena González Escobar, Mexico’s energy minister, has quickly emerged as a key figure in the nation’s economic and energy policy, leveraging decades of experience in finance and urban planning.

Before being appointed to the federal government, González served as Mexico City’s finance minister under then-Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum. She now holds significant sway as chair of the boards of both Pemex and the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE), making her one of the most powerful voices in the cabinet.

In February, González unveiled the National Electric System Strengthening and Expansion Plan 2025-2030, which allocates US $32.7 billion to modernize and expand the country’s power grid. The goal, she said, is to “ensure that no productive process or investment will be delayed due to a lack of energy.”

Internationally, González has prioritized energy diplomacy, particularly with the United States. In March, she met with U.S. Energy Secretary Christopher Wright at CERAWeek in Houston. The meeting led to agreements on continued cooperation, increased investment in petroleum and natural gas, and streamlined engagement for U.S. companies seeking to invest in Mexico.

Framing energy as “an enabler of development,” González has pledged to cut red tape and facilitate investment. As Mexico faces mounting pressure to modernize infrastructure while transitioning to cleaner energy, her leadership will be central to balancing sovereignty, private capital, and global collaboration.

Whether Mexico can deliver on these promises remains to be seen — but the stakes for its economy are high. Mexico News Daily’s María Meléndez explains what you need to know about another low-profile but high-power government figure.

President Claudia Sheinbaum

Another US anti-immigration ad appears in Mexico: Friday’s mañanera recapped

MND Staff - 1
Sheinbaum also touched on the fate of over 38,000 Mexicans deported from the U.S. this year and a new "emergency documentary" about Mexico-U.S. relations.
President Sheinbaum at her morning press conference

Officials report a significant decline in homicides: Thursday’s mañanera recapped

MND Staff - 3
Security was the big theme of Thursday's press conference, with reports on Mexico's homicide rate, recent drug busts and more.
Sheinbaum May 7, 2025

Sheinbaum gives an update on the USMCA: Wednesday’s mañanera recapped

MND Staff - 1
On Wednesday, the president spoke about the USMCA free trade pact, a new cruise ship pier on the island of Cozumel and her plans for Mother's Day.

