Who is Mexico’s Security Minister and why does he matter?

Omar García Harfuch, Mexican Security minister
Omar García Harfuch is the man in charge of Mexico's safety. Caught between cartel violence and international diplomacy, who is the man performing a political tightrope act? (Omar García Harfuch/Facebook)

It’s hard to think of Mexico in 2025 without at least a passing thought about the country’s precarious security situation. The man in charge of solving this problem is Omar García Harfuch, the current Security Minister.

García is charged with fighting back against cartel violence that has rocked areas of the country and this latest appointment is just another step in the career of a man who has dedicated his life and career to making Mexico a safer place to live.

Who is Omar García Harfuch, Mexico's Security Minister?

Critically, however, García’s work affects more than just what goes on inside Mexico, particularly given U.S. President Donald Trump’s emphasis on issues such as fentanyl, migration, and border security.

Before stepping into his current role, he served as the Chief of Police in Mexico City, where he gained attention for reducing homicide rates by almost 50%, as well as surviving an audacious assassination attempt by the Jalisco New Generation Cartel. He has also received training from the FBI and DEA, giving him a deep understanding of how operations function on both sides of the border.

After President Trump designated Mexican cartels as terrorist organizations, García Harfuch intensified extraditions, sending 29 cartel leaders to face justice in the United States and relieving growing diplomatic tension between the two nations.

Despite these successes, García is not without his critics at home, as detractors question Mexico’s sovereignty, or whether he is really doing enough to fight cartel violence in Mexico.

María Meléndez asks what the coming years will look like for Mexico, the United States and bilateral security in the latest installment of our “Who’s Who” explainer series.

Mexico News Daily

