Wednesday, March 19, 2025
Who is Ronald Johnson, Trump’s pick for Mexican ambassador?

MND Staff
U.S. Ambassador to Mexico, Ronald Johnson
Ronald Johnson will shortly assume his new post as U.S. Ambassador to Mexico. What can the country expect from the former Green Beret? (U.S. Embassy)

The news that Donald Trump has appointed veteran Ronald Johnson to Mexico marks a sea change in the way the United States is looking to deal with it’s southern neighbour. What should Mexicans expect from the new appointee in the coming years, asks María Meléndez?

Best known for his military and intelligence experience, Johnson is a former Green Beret and a veteran who specialized in unconventional warfare, counterinsurgency, and counterterrorism operations. After his military service, Johnson joined the CIA, where he dedicated over twenty years to intelligence operations in Latin America. His assignments involved disrupting drug trafficking networks and combating transnational organized crime.

Who is new U.S. Ambassador Ronald Johnson?

Under the previous Trump administration, Johnson worked as the U.S. ambassador to El Salvador, where he worked closely with strongman leader Nayib Bukele to counter gang violence, human trafficking and illegal migration in the beleaguered Central American nation. Critics, however, point to Johnson’s policies as fundamentally flawed and failing to deal with the the root causes of crime and instability.

Johnson’s appointment represents a significant change in U.S. diplomatic representation in Mexico. His background suggests a shift toward a greater focus on security collaboration between the two countries, rather than a a more traditional emphasis on political issues and cross-border trade. 

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has expressed her desire to maintain a cooperative relationship with the new ambassador, though, despite rhetoric around the use of U.S. drone warfare against targets in the country. The threat of unilateral action has also seen her underline the importance of respecting Mexico and its sovereignty. 

Mexico News Daily

