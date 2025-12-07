Let us know how you did!
Sign in
Welcome! Log into your account
Password recovery
Recover your password
A password will be e-mailed to you.
MND Tutor | Amaranto
Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
Between Columbus and Cortés — How Spain encountered Mexico
Hernán Cortés wasn't the first Spanish leader of an expedition to Mexico. Two previous ones had already set sail from Havana in the early years of the 16th century, after Columbus' voyages had introduced the Spanish to the Americas.
The MND News Quiz of the Week: December 6th
Circuses, conservation and crackdowns: Have you been following the news this week?
How a Soviet genius cracked the uncrackable Maya code
How could a Russian who had never even visited Mexico become the first person since the ancient Maya to underderstand their written language? It all started with a few Mayan codices stolen by the Nazis.
BETA Version - Powered by Perplexity