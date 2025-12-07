Sunday, December 7, 2025
HomeCulture
CultureMND TutorQuizzes

MND Tutor | Amaranto

MND Plus
By MND Plus
0

Welcome to MND Tutor! This interactive learning tool is designed to help you improve your Spanish by exploring real news articles from Mexico News Daily. Instead of just memorizing vocabulary lists or grammar rules, you’ll dive into authentic stories about Mexican culture, current events, and daily life… What better way to learn Spanish?

A tiny seed with a mighty punch, amaranth is one of Mexico’s lesser-known superfoods. In fact, the food is so powerful, that it is even taken to space to keep astronauts nourished as they go.

Discover a world of taste and history, and brush up on your language skills as you go, as our Spanish learning journey sprouts new (delicious) shoots.



Let us know how you did!

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
Painting of the Cortés led conquest of Mexico.

Between Columbus and Cortés — How Spain encountered Mexico

Bob Pateman - 0
Hernán Cortés wasn't the first Spanish leader of an expedition to Mexico. Two previous ones had already set sail from Havana in the early years of the 16th century, after Columbus' voyages had introduced the Spanish to the Americas.
News quiz

The MND News Quiz of the Week: December 6th

MND Plus - 0
Circuses, conservation and crackdowns: Have you been following the news this week?
Yuri Knorozov at his desk

How a Soviet genius cracked the uncrackable Maya code

Bethany Platanella - 4
How could a Russian who had never even visited Mexico become the first person since the ancient Maya to underderstand their written language? It all started with a few Mayan codices stolen by the Nazis.
BETA Version - Powered by Perplexity

VIDEO OF THE WEEK

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About MND

MND FAMILY PLAN

MND KIDS

MND MERCH

Subscription FAQ's

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC