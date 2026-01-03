Saturday, January 3, 2026
MND Tutor | Año Nuevo

Welcome to MND Tutor! This interactive learning tool is designed to help you improve your Spanish by exploring real news articles from Mexico News Daily. Instead of just memorizing vocabulary lists or grammar rules, you’ll dive into authentic stories about Mexican culture, current events, and daily

We wish you a merry Christmas and a happy New Year, Mexican style.

Mexican New Year’s Eve is a chaotic, joyfully superstitious whirlwind where families cram into kitchens, shout about missing grapes, and believe — deep down — that this is the year everything changes. From racing to eat 12 wish-filled grapes at midnight to choosing destiny-colored underwear (red for love, yellow for money, green for health, white for peace), the night turns superstition into a full-contact sport. People jog around the block with suitcases to “manifest” travel, burn stuffed año viejo dummies to torch bad vibes, feast on bacalao and tamales, then cry, laugh, and hug under explosive fireworks that light up every barrio and big city alike.

Dive into a joyous celebration and learn Spanish at the same time as we take a look at the first MND Tutor of 2026!



Let us know how you did!

Tepeyóllotl

Worried by yesterday’s earthquake? Honor Tepeyólotl, the Great Lord of Earthquakes in Mexico

Andrea Fischer - 0
Concerned that seismic misfortune might strike your time in Mexico City? Better get praying to Tepeyólotl, the Mexica lord of earthquakes.
sill from ´Ground Control'

Mexican filmmakers team up with aerospace videographers on a space-based sci-fi short film

MND Staff - 0
The short film, a Mexican production, has an English title but Spanish dialogue, and is being billed as the first Mexican short film to use original imagery shot in space.
Hotel Real de Minas, San Miguel de Allende

Behind the Scenes Preparing for the 2026 SMA Writers Conference and Literary Festival

Anne Richards - 0
The annual literary extravaganza will be the culmination of 12 months of hard graft, getting ready for the biggest and best instalment of the festival yet.
