Saturday, February 28, 2026
HomeMND Tutor
MND TutorQuizzes

MND Tutor | Carteles

MND Plus
By MND Plus
0

Welcome to MND Tutor! This interactive learning tool is designed to help you improve your Spanish by exploring real news articles from Mexico News Daily. Instead of just memorizing vocabulary lists or grammar rules, you’ll dive into authentic stories about Mexican culture, current events, and daily news.

It’s been a dramatic week in headlines, as Mexico was plunged into the global spotlight after the dramatic death of Nemesio “El Mencho” Oseguera Cervantes, leader of the powerful Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG).

While we hear the word ‘cartel’ used a lot when talking about Mexico, we sometimes don’t know exactly what that means, or how these groups work. Mexico News Daily’s Bethany Platanella explains.

If you would like to read the original article, click here.



Let us know how you did!

Check out our complete MND Tutor archive here!

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
News quiz

The MND News Quiz of the Week: February 28th

MND Plus - 0
Art, AI and anthropomorphic animals: have you been paying attention to the news this week?

MND Tutor | Año Chino

MND Plus - 0
It's the year of the Fire Horse, so brush up on your knowledge of Chinese New Year and test your Spanish too!
News quiz

The MND News Quiz of the Week: February 21st

MND Plus - 0
Smog, snakes and Sinaloan processing plants: Have you been paying attention to the news this week?
BETA Version - Powered by Perplexity

VIDEO OF THE WEEK

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About MND

MND FAMILY PLAN

MND KIDS

MND MERCH

Subscription FAQ's

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC