MND Tutor | Carteles

It’s been a dramatic week in headlines, as Mexico was plunged into the global spotlight after the dramatic death of Nemesio “El Mencho” Oseguera Cervantes, leader of the powerful Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG).

While we hear the word ‘cartel’ used a lot when talking about Mexico, we sometimes don’t know exactly what that means, or how these groups work. Mexico News Daily’s Bethany Platanella explains.

If you would like to read the original article, click here.