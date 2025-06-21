MND Tutor | Charros

Let us know how you did!
The MND News Quiz of the Week: June 21st
Protests, pets and Potosí pleas, have you been paying attention to the headlines this week?
Sculpture in England pays tribute to Mexico’s searchers for missing persons
"Searching Mother," a collaboration between British and Mexican artists, pays tribute to the intrepid souls searching for Mexico's missing persons.
Mexico City’s Quintonil named the third-best restaurant in the world
It's the first Mexican restaurant to rank in the top three of The World’s 50 Best Restaurants, coming soon after earning its second Michelin star.