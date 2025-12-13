Let us know how you did!
Sign in
Welcome! Log into your account
Password recovery
Recover your password
A password will be e-mailed to you.
MND Tutor | Navidad
Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
Millions flood the capital to honor the Virgin of Guadalupe on her day
The believers, some arriving at the Basilica on their knees, numbered 13 million by 5 a.m. Friday, requiring deployment of 5,000 police and security forces.
Why are there two Basílicas to Our Lady of Guadalupe?
As the feast day of the Virgin of Guadalupe approaches, many worshippers make the pilgrimage to Tepeyac, home to not one basilica in her honor, but two.
Did you know when you hit a Christmas piñata, you’re battling the 7 deadly sins?
Piñatas aren't just decorative treats. Throughout their history, they've also had a seasonal religious significance, from the god of war to the seven deadly sins.
BETA Version - Powered by Perplexity