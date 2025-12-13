Saturday, December 13, 2025
HomeCulture
CultureMND TutorQuizzes

MND Tutor | Navidad

MND Plus
By MND Plus
0

Welcome to MND Tutor! This interactive learning tool is designed to help you improve your Spanish by exploring real news articles from Mexico News Daily. Instead of just memorizing vocabulary lists or grammar rules, you’ll dive into authentic stories about Mexican culture, current events, and daily life… What better way to learn Spanish?

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, of course. Christmas has a slightly different spin on it down here though. In the 1500s, friars arriving in central Mexico saw the Aztec festival Panquetzaliztli — complete with a virgin birth myth and an edible war god — and quietly repurposed its timing and energy into Christmas worship. From that blend came misas de aguinaldo, pastorelas, and posadas, celebrations that drifted from church courtyards into neighborhood streets and, over time, into today’s more secular but still deeply communal Mexican Christmas.

Discover the differences while learning Spanish in a holiday season special edition of our education language program!



Let us know how you did!

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.

Millions flood the capital to honor the Virgin of Guadalupe on her day

MND Staff - 0
The believers, some arriving at the Basilica on their knees, numbered 13 million by 5 a.m. Friday, requiring deployment of 5,000 police and security forces.
The new and old Basilica de Guadalupe buildings, side-by-side in Tepeyac

Why are there two Basílicas to Our Lady of Guadalupe?

Lydia Leija - 0
As the feast day of the Virgin of Guadalupe approaches, many worshippers make the pilgrimage to Tepeyac, home to not one basilica in her honor, but two.
Piñatas

Did you know when you hit a Christmas piñata, you’re battling the 7 deadly sins?

Andrea Fischer - 3
Piñatas aren't just decorative treats. Throughout their history, they've also had a seasonal religious significance, from the god of war to the seven deadly sins.
BETA Version - Powered by Perplexity

VIDEO OF THE WEEK

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About MND

MND FAMILY PLAN

MND KIDS

MND MERCH

Subscription FAQ's

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC