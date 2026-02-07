Saturday, February 7, 2026
HomeCulture
CultureMND TutorQuizzes

MND Tutor | Tamales

MND Plus
By MND Plus
0

Welcome to MND Tutor! This interactive learning tool is designed to help you improve your Spanish by exploring real news articles from Mexico News Daily. Instead of just memorizing vocabulary lists or grammar rules, you’ll dive into authentic stories about Mexican culture, current events, and daily news.

Mexican composer Gabriela Ortiz just had a Grammy night for the ages — but her journey from childhood folk musician to classical music powerhouse is the real story. The 61-year-old’s latest work draws inspiration from Mexico’s mystical cenotes, blending her deep cultural roots with cutting-edge composition.

Discover her story, and more about Mexican music as you explore this fascinating tradition and take the opportunity to learn some Spanish in today’s lesson. If you would like to read the original article, click here.



Let us know how you did!

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
News quiz

The MND News Quiz of the Week: February 7th

MND Plus - 0
Tequila, trolls and terminals: Have you been paying attention to the news this week?
A line of clay pots in Oaxacan restaurant Tierra del Sol

A Mixtec eatery in Oaxaca city wins Best Restaurant of the Year

MND Staff - 0
Tierra del Sol, located in Oaxaca city, uses traditional techniques and ingredients like corn, cacao and nopal to craft innovative culinary experiences.
Gabriela Ortiz in 2026

Contemporary classical composer Gabriela Ortiz leads contingent of Mexican Grammy winners

MND Staff - 2
Ortiz, 61, won the best contemporary classical composition Grammy for “Dzonot,” inspired by the cenotes of the Yucatán Peninsula. Natalia Lafourcade and Carín León also took home statuettes.
BETA Version - Powered by Perplexity

VIDEO OF THE WEEK

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About MND

MND FAMILY PLAN

MND KIDS

MND MERCH

Subscription FAQ's

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC