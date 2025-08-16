Saturday, August 16, 2025
HomeQuizzes
Quizzes

The MND News Quiz of the Week: August 16th

MND Plus
By MND Plus
0
News quiz
(Mexico News Daily)

What's been going on in the news this week? Our weekly quiz is here to keep you on top of what’s happening in Mexico.

Get informed, stay smart.

Are you ready?  Let’s see where you rank vs. our expert community!

Experts have suggested an endangered Mexican animal is threatened by the U.S.-Mexico border wall. Which one?
The US-Mexico border wall along a desert road

A group of Chihuahua students have won what international award?
Karina Jaired Castellanos Hernández, Gabriel Enrique Ojeda Carrillo and Luis Fernando Quintana Ríos working on their project for the “DOBOT Intelligent Manufacturing Challenge — Moon Landing Challenge" at the 2025 World Robotic Contest in Beijing last week.

What caused two mass cancellations of flights at Mexico City's AICM airport this week?

Colombian reggaeton artist Maluma paused his Mexico City concert unexpectedly earlier this week. Why?
Colombian reggaeton star Maluma poses with a bandage on his face, ahead of his Pretty + Dirty World 2025 tour, which makes a stop in Guadalajara in August

After the success of "Wellness chocolate," which foodstuff will now join the Mexican government's wellbeing program
President Sheinbaum pointing

Monterrey's canines have a new ally roaming the streets to promote animal rights. Who is he?

Archeologists in Mexico have discovered a lost Mayan city that survived 110 years after the Spanish Conquest. Where was it located?

A recent poll showed that Mexicans generally believe freedom of speech is being protected . How many felt they could voice their opinions with retaliation?
Hundreds of beauty salon workers marched in Mexico City on Monday to demand that authorities let them reopen their businesses.

Two Irish cyclists shared their story of crossing Mexico with Mexico News Daily this week. What was the name of the organization that supported their efforts?
Two cyclists with their arms raised in the air posing in the desert

Mexican government figures show a significant reduction in poverty since 2018. Roughly how many Mexicans have been lifted out of poverty since then?

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.

MND Tutor | Korean immigrants

MND Plus - 0
Our subscriber-exclusive series helps you learn Spanish and catch up on the best of Mexico News Daily's articles every week.

MND Tutor | Vainilla

MND Plus - 0
Our subscriber-exclusive Spanish language course takes a look at the world's favorite dessert flavor as we continue our learning journey together.
News quiz

The MND News Quiz of the Week: August 9th

MND Plus - 1
Boats, bats and economic backing: Have you been paying attention to the news this week?
BETA Version - Powered by Perplexity

VIDEO OF THE WEEK

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC