The MND News Quiz of the Week: August 16th

What's been going on in the news this week? Our weekly quiz is here to keep you on top of what’s happening in Mexico.
Get informed, stay smart.
Are you ready? Let’s see where you rank vs. our expert community!
Experts have suggested an endangered Mexican animal is threatened by the U.S.-Mexico border wall. Which one?
A group of Chihuahua students have won what international award?
What caused two mass cancellations of flights at Mexico City's AICM airport this week?
Colombian reggaeton artist Maluma paused his Mexico City concert unexpectedly earlier this week. Why?
After the success of "Wellness chocolate," which foodstuff will now join the Mexican government's wellbeing program
Monterrey's canines have a new ally roaming the streets to promote animal rights. Who is he?
Archeologists in Mexico have discovered a lost Mayan city that survived 110 years after the Spanish Conquest. Where was it located?
A recent poll showed that Mexicans generally believe freedom of speech is being protected . How many felt they could voice their opinions with retaliation?
Two Irish cyclists shared their story of crossing Mexico with Mexico News Daily this week. What was the name of the organization that supported their efforts?
Mexican government figures show a significant reduction in poverty since 2018. Roughly how many Mexicans have been lifted out of poverty since then?