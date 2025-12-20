Saturday, December 20, 2025
The MND News Quiz of the Week: December 20th

What's been going on in the news this week? Our weekly quiz is here to keep you on top of what’s happening in Mexico.

Get informed, stay smart.

Are you ready?  Let’s see where you rank vs. our expert community!

Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants list is out. Which Mexican institution has failed to make the list this year?
Japanese architecture influenced dining room at Pujol restaurant, with a long line of simple wood and thatched chairs in front of individual table in the center of the room and small two person booths of similar architecture along the left side of the room. At the far end of the photo is a floor-to-ceiling bay window with a view of a courtyard filled with lush green vegetation.

Which Mexican sportsman has been appointed as the latest Tommy Hilfiger global ambassador?
Cadillac driver Sergio Pérez with Tommy Hilfiger and wife Dee Hilfiger at the 2025 U.S. Open.

Which two Mexican airlines are rumoured to be planning a 2026 merger? (pick two answers)
Mexicana tail

Claudia Sheinbaum has won another award this week. Who from?
CIUDAD DE MÉXICO, 08DICIEMBRE2025.- Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, Presidenta de México, bromeó con los reporteros sobre los días que no habrá mañanera por las fiestas decembrina, a su arribo al Salón Tesorería de Palacio Nacional. FOTO: MOISÉS PABLO/CUARTOSCURO.COM

Something strange was afoot in the Mexican Congress this week. What happened?
Ricardo Monreal stands at a podium in the Mexican Chamber of Deputies (congress chambers) surrounded by dozens of supporters with their fists raised in the air

720 troops have been deployed in the state of Michoacán. What are they tasked with protecting?
security truck in Michoacán

Mexico City's Reforma Avenue is set to host NYE celebrations. What will happen?
Torre Reforma and other skyscrapers along Paseo de la Reforma in CDMX

The Mexican government has approved 20 new renewable energy projects. Which of these projects will not be built? (pick two answers)
Solar panels at the plant in Puerto Peñasco

Mexico City's central post office opened a special new mail route this week. Where will they be delivering to?
A Correos de Mexico post office

The Cananea miners strike in Sonora state has ended this week. How long were workers on strike?
The Cananea Mine in Sonora and surrounding desert landscape

