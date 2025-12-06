Saturday, December 6, 2025
HomeQuizzes
Quizzes

The MND News Quiz of the Week: December 6th

MND Plus
By MND Plus
0
News quiz
(Mexico News Daily)

What's been going on in the news this week? Our weekly quiz is here to keep you on top of what’s happening in Mexico.

Get informed, stay smart.

Are you ready?  Let’s see where you rank vs. our expert community!

Which iconic international entertainment brand is planning a permanent facility in Puerto Vallarta?
Cirque du Soleil en Nayarit

Conservationists have released 44 of what animal into the wild grasslands of Coahuila?
The most recent image of three giraffes roaming rural Coahuila.

After 3 weeks in effect, the Federal Government's "Plan Michoacán" has been very effective. By how much has it reduced homicides in the state?
a person being detained by Mexican authorities

The traditional master weavers of Mexico have been recognized for their work with what modern honor?
Master weaver Ruben Tamayo at Escuela La Favorita sarape school in Saltillo

Which Asian nation is set to open their first embassy in Mexico?
Mexico Foreign Affairs Minister Marcelo Ebrard

Minimum wage has risen again, this time by 13%. How much can Mexican workers now expect to earn for a day's work?
Mexican pesos

Mexico went UFO crazy this week, as the Martian Fest arrived in town. In what city was it held?
Jaime Maussan with alleged alien corpse

Cancún's Nichupte bridge is finally set to open this month, after years of delays. When was the project first proposed?
Aerial view of unfinished Nichupté bridge.

Former Jalisco governor Enrique Alfaro annouced a surprise career change this week. What is his new job?
Enrique Alfaro

Mexico is set to play the opening game of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Who will they run out against?
Two Mexican soccer players in red uniforms go after an Ecuadorian player in white with the ball, before Mexico was eliminated from the Copa América.

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.

MND Tutor | Colores

MND Plus - 0
Learn about colors, culture and Spanish, as MND Tutor takes a look at one of the best stories of the past week.
News quiz

The MND News Quiz of the Week: November 29th

MND Plus - 0
Tecate, transport and travel guides: Have you been paying attention to the headlines this week?
News quiz

The MND News Quiz of the Week: November 15th

MND Plus - 0
Oil, ocular health and out-of-school learning: Have you been paying attention to the headlines this week?
BETA Version - Powered by Perplexity

VIDEO OF THE WEEK

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About MND

MND FAMILY PLAN

MND KIDS

MND MERCH

Subscription FAQ's

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC