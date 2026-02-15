The MND News Quiz of the Week: February 15th

Sunday, February 15, 2026
What's been going on in the news this week? Our weekly quiz is here to keep you on top of what’s happening in Mexico.

800 tonnes of foreign aid left Mexican shores this week. Where was it headed?
Mexican ship carrying aid to Cuba

This week, Donovan Carillo became the only Mexican to have achieved what feat?

A bipartisan team of U.S. politicans visited which small Mexican city this week?
U.S. delegation to San Miguel de Allende

Mexico City's Azteca Stadium could be stripped of the opening game of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Why?
Estadio Azteca

A new exhibition in San Cristóbal de las Casas chronicles which Mexican icon?

Which Mexican retail chain is set to invest US $830M and open 80 new stores across the country?
Observatorio station photographed from above

Some of the the renowned Gelman Collection is set to go on display in Mexico City. What is the Gelman Collection?

Mexico is set to produce an mRNA vaccine under licence. Which pharmaceutical company will they partner with?

President Claudia Sheinbaum has unveiled a new peace initiative. What is it?
President Sheinbaum at her morning press conference

Chinese automakers Geely and BYD are bidding to take over a shuttered production plant in Aguascalientes. Who does it currently belong to?
White and blue car frames moving on an assembly line in an expansive factory hangar.

MND Tutor | San Valentín

Amor, amor and amor are on the menu as we learn Spanish with MND Tutor this week!
Hombres juegan una partida de ajedrez en la Alameda Central, en el Centro Histórico, donde de manera habitual se reúnen los viernes

Mexico’s week in review: El Paso fiasco and China’s courtship complicate the diplomatic landscape

The grim discovery of the kidnapped miners' bodies in Concordia, Sinaloa, cast a dark shadow over a week already clouded by conflicting narratives from Washington, Beijing and Mexico City on matters of trade and security.
funeral in Zacatecas for miner

Sheinbaum casts doubt on ‘mistaken identity’ theory of Sinaloa miners’ abduction  

With five victims confirmed dead and five still missing, the president promised that investigators haven't ruled out the possibility of an extortion attempt gone wrong.
