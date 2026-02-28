Saturday, February 28, 2026
The MND News Quiz of the Week: February 28th

What's been going on in the news this week? Our weekly quiz is here to keep you on top of what’s happening in Mexico.

Get informed, stay smart.

Are you ready?  Let’s see where you rank vs. our expert community!

What is one change being proposed in a new Morena electoral reform bill heading to Mexico's Congress?
Mexican man putting a ballot into a voting box at a polling station

Which youth trend has been a recent topic of debate in Mexico, even in Nuevo León's Congress?
Theirans mugging for the camera

Which international figure is President Claudia Sheinbaum considering suing?
Sheinbaum Feb. 17, 2026

A new Banamex report has predicted that 30% of Mexican formal jobs could eventually be lost. Why?
Person attending a job fair in Mexico

According to an MND story published this week, who were the tequileros?

INEGI announced that Mexico's economic expansion last quarter was slightly higher than previously reported. What's Q4 2025's revised figure?
INEGI building

A vote by Mexico's Congress will eventually change the nation's workweek to how many hours?
Workers at a General Motors assembly plant in Mexico

What will be notable about Mexican para-skier Arly Velásquez competing in the Milan Winter Paralympics?
Arly Velázquez with a Mexican flag

The Gelman Collection of Mexican art is on exhibit in Mexico for the first time in 2 decades — in which CDMX museum?

Mexico saw a record US $40.87B in foreign direct investment in 2025. By how much did FDI increase compared to 2024?

