Saturday, February 7, 2026
The MND News Quiz of the Week: February 7th

By MND Plus
0
(Mexico News Daily)

It's time for Mexico's biggest carnaval! Where is it held?
A group, dressed as royalty, celebrating Mazatlán's carnival

Train-crazy Mexico has opened yet another new line, beginning in Mexico City. Where does it terminate?
Observatorio station photographed from above

Churro institution has opened a second location in the United States. Where?
Churros

The Luz de Esperanza Collective are helping some of Mexico's disappeared tell their stories. How?
activists for disappeared

Los Cabos luxury hotel Viceroy has partnered up with Petite Plume to produce an exclusive new range. What are they making together?
Hyatt Ziva beach

Remittances to Mexico are at their lowest level in 16 years. Which state receives the highest number of transfers?
Cash counting machine counts hundred dollar bills

President Claudia Sheinbaum delivered a 'warm scolding' to Morena party members at a press conference this week. Why?
In a video that went viral over the weekend, Sheinbaum is seen yelling, "You need to work more with the people, all of you. Work more with the people. Stop being there and ... [spend time] in your territory."

U.S. President Donald Trump has found another way to antagonize Mexicans, releasing a “presidential message” of celebration. What did he celebrate?

Mexican airport operator Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico is expanding several airports across the country. Which one of these airports is NOT expecting an upgrade by 2030?
an airport

The mayor of Tequila, Jalisco has been arrested for corruption. Which of these crimes is he NOT accused of?
Tequila Mayor Diego Rivera Navarro handcuffed with Mexican federal agents

