Saturday, January 3, 2026
HomeQuizzes
Quizzes

The MND News Quiz of the Week: January 3rd

MND Plus
By MND Plus
0
News quiz
(Mexico News Daily)

What's been going on in the news this week? Our weekly quiz is here to keep you on top of what’s happening in Mexico.

Get informed, stay smart.

Are you ready?  Let’s see where you rank vs. our expert community!

Traffic at Mexico City's troubled AIFA airport is up. How many visitors do they hope to attract in 2026?
An Aeromexico plane outside the AIFA terminal

Norteño band 'Los Tigres del Norte' unveiled their new song on which U.S. show?

Archeology ministry INAH reported a bumper haul of repatriated treasures in 2025. How many artefacts were returned to Mexico?
pre-Columbian pieces

Mexico’s Health Minister David Kershenobich is hoping to entice Mexicans into what, as part of a new health drive?
Helth Minister

The state of Chiapas has changed its official shield. What object has replaced the Spanish castle that was there previously?
Suspension bridge crossing over a wide dam in La Concordia, Chiapas.

Mexico has launched its own tariffs this week. Which country isn't being tariffed?
A closeup of the front of a BYD dolphin electric car.

Storms lashed Mexico on New Year's Day. Which of these states was not affected by rain and freezing conditions?
woman bundled up in copld weather

A tragic derailment on the Interoceanic Train killed 14 passengers this week. In which state did the accident take place?
The derailment happened as the train rounded a curve on Sunday morning near Nizanda, Oaxaca.

The first major earthquake of the year has struck! What magnitude was it?
tree down on car during quake

2025 was the best year ever for the modern Mexican peso. How much did it appreciate against the dollar?
A 100 dollar bill and a 100 Mexican peso bill.

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.

MND Tutor | Año Nuevo

MND Plus - 0
New year, new language as we discover the traditions around New Year's Eve and learn Spanish at the same time.
News quiz

The MND News Quiz of the Week: December 20th

MND Plus - 0
Fights, fashion and flights: have you been paying attention to the headlines this week?

MND Tutor | Artesanos

MND Plus - 0
Clothes, fashion and culture collide as we continue our Spanish learning journey this week.
BETA Version - Powered by Perplexity

VIDEO OF THE WEEK

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About MND

MND FAMILY PLAN

MND KIDS

MND MERCH

Subscription FAQ's

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC