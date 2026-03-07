Saturday, March 7, 2026
HomeQuizzes
Quizzes

The MND News Quiz of the Week: March 7th

MND Plus
By MND Plus
0
News quiz
(Mexico News Daily)

What's been going on in the news this week? Our weekly quiz is here to keep you on top of what’s happening in Mexico.

Get informed, stay smart.

Are you ready?  Let’s see where you rank vs. our expert community!

How many Mexico City hotel room reservations for the 2026 World Cup has FIFA reportedly canceled in the last month?
A high up view of the Mexico City Independence Angel and a few of the city's skyscrapers are seen against an afternoon supermoon.

Pemex this week denied responsibility for an oil spill affecting at least 150 km of coastline in which Mexican state?
tar on a beach in Veracruz

Mexico is launching a new cell phone alert system to warn the public about risks related to what natural phenomenon?

Which Mexican state saw its traditional leather garment granted legal protection this week?
Cuera tamaulipeca dress

Which Mexican city said it's creating a hotline to report people who don't pick up their dog's poop in public spaces?
Two shelter dogs press their noses through fence holes

Mexico recently discovered the impending sale of 195 pre-Columbian artifacts from Mexico in which foreign country?

Mexico's export revenue was up 8.1% in January. It was biggest year-on-year increase for the month of January since when?
Container yard at the port of Manzanillo, showing stacked shipping containers, cargo trucks, and heavy equipment in operation. Manzanillo, Colima, Mexico, May 2, 2025.

Which archeological site did Mexico report it will soon reopen to public viewing after being closed since 2023?
Toniná

What Latin American musical artist set an attendance record on Sunday with a free Zócalo concert in Mexico City?
Crowd at Zócalo in Mexico City

President Sheinbaum will give a lucky Mexican youth her 2026 FIFA World Cup opening-match ticket in a contest. What must the contestant do to win?
President Sheinbaum smiles from the podium of her morning press conference.

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.

MND Tutor | Carteles

MND Plus - 0
Our subscriber-exclusive series invites you to take a look behind the curtain of Mexico's organized criminal groups, while learning Spanish at the same time.
News quiz

The MND News Quiz of the Week: February 28th

MND Plus - 0
Art, AI and anthropomorphic animals: have you been paying attention to the news this week?

MND Tutor | Año Chino

MND Plus - 0
It's the year of the Fire Horse, so brush up on your knowledge of Chinese New Year and test your Spanish too!
BETA Version - Powered by Perplexity

VIDEO OF THE WEEK

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About MND

MND FAMILY PLAN

MND KIDS

MND MERCH

Subscription FAQ's

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC