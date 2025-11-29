Saturday, November 29, 2025
The MND News Quiz of the Week: November 29th

The new U.S. embassy opened in Mexico City this week. What is notable about it?
Facade of the new US Embassy in Mexico City. The front of the building is made with pink Mexican cantera stone arranged in rectangles of different sizes and faces a wide courtyard.

Heineken's Baja California brewery has become Mexico's first 'water neutral' plant. What beer does it brew?
man in green tie at microphone

U.S. border agents intercepted US $10 million of methamphetamine hidden in what?
Trucks wait at the Nuevo Laredo-Laredo commercial freight border crossing

Farmer in the state of Chihuahua occupied a Ciudad Juárez customs facility. What were they protesting?

Mexico's glaciers are in a sorry state. By how much have they declined since the 1960s?
Ayoloco

A new Mexican migration initiative is set to target workers from which country?
A group of construction workers in yellow and orange vests and hard hats posing for a group photo with two female politicians

The Fodor's travel guide has warned against travel to which Mexican city, citing issues with increased gentrification?
A vibrant, low-angle shot of a narrow cobblestone street in a Mexican town at dusk, illuminated by numerous golden star-shaped lights strung overhead between colorful buildings, with people strolling along the street.

Chinese manufacturer Foton is set to open a new plant in Jalisco state. What do they manufacture?
Foton sales room

Which sports star has just been voted "Mexican Sportsman of the Year"

