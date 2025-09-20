The MND News Quiz of the Week: September 20th
Guadalajara Zoo celebrates its first hatching of world’s tiniest turtle
It's a win for the critically endangered species, which is found only in the metropolitan area around Puerto Vallarta.
Government breaks ground on new rail line from Querétaro to Irapuato
The line should eventually continue on to Guadalajara, and thus, with the soon-to-be-completed CDMX-Querétaro line, revive Mexico City-Guadalajara train travel.
Survey: Over 40% of recent Mexican deportees lived in the US for more than a decade
Whiie the survey was small and focused on Arizona deportees, its findings hint at how recent deportations are affecting long-term US residents and their communities.
