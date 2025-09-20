Saturday, September 20, 2025
The MND News Quiz of the Week: September 20th

MND Plus
By MND Plus
0
News quiz
(Mexico News Daily)

Frenchman Anthony Martial became the latest high profile European soccer player to move to Liga MX this week. Who did he sign for?
Anthony Martial

The U.S. Department of Transportation has this week ordered Delta Airlines to end its codeshare agreement with which Mexican airline?
Delta's Joint Operation Agreement (JCA) with Aeroméxico facilitates seasonal routes between the U.S. and Mexico.

Which world leader is visiting Mexico for bilateral trade talks this week?
Sheinbaum and Brazil Vice President Geraldo Alckmin sit at a long table with bureaucrats in front of Mexican and Brazilian flags

The new Netflix series "Las Muertas" dropped on the streaming service last week. What is it about?
Cast of Netflix series Las Muertas

The town of San Mateo del Mar on the Oaxaca coast is set to relocate further inland. Why?

Which branch of the Mexican military was highlighted for their positive handling of corruption cases this week?
Sheinbaum at her morning press conference

German aerospace firm Diehl Aviation has opened a new US $50 million facility in which state?
Diehl Aviation building

Boxing star Saúl "Canelo" Álvarez fell to an unexpected defeat last weekend. Against who was he fighting?

Mexico's traditional Day of the Dead celebrations have been immortalized in a new toy range. Which one?
A seller in the Xochimilco plant market is already beginning to offer the cempasuchil flower for the day of the dead.

Guadalajara Zoo has successfully hatched the world's tiniest turtle. Where is this critically endangered species found in the wild?
a vallarta mud turtle

VIDEO OF THE WEEK

