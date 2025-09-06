The MND News Quiz of the Week: September 6th

What's been going on in the news this week? Our weekly quiz is here to keep you on top of what’s happening in Mexico.
Are you ready? Let’s see where you rank vs. our expert community!
Which Mexican city is the only one place in the world with direct flights to every 2026 FIFA World Cup host city?
Gonzalo Valdovino finished 3rd in the Mexico City wheelchair marathon, but what happened on his way to the podium?
In more great news for Mexican wildlife, which animal has seen wild populations rise by 33%?
Previously undiscovered ancient cave paintings have been confirmed this week in which Mexican state?
One of the world's biggest popstars has shot a new music video on Xochimilco's "Island of the Dolls." Who was it?
President Claudia Sheinbaum has unveiled another government "Bienestar" food product. What is it this time?
Mexican artist Feggo is facing censorship by the U.S. government. What for?
The value of Mexico’s exports to the United States increased 8.2% annually in July to reach a record high. How much has Mexico exported so far this year?
Guadalajara is holding a festival this weekend. What are they celebrating?
U.S. firm Kapital acquired a Mexican financial institution this week. Which one?