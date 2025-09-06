Saturday, September 6, 2025
HomeQuizzes
Quizzes

The MND News Quiz of the Week: September 6th

MND Plus
By MND Plus
0
News quiz
(Mexico News Daily)

What's been going on in the news this week? Our weekly quiz is here to keep you on top of what’s happening in Mexico.

Get informed, stay smart.

Are you ready?  Let’s see where you rank vs. our expert community!

Which Mexican city is the only one place in the world with direct flights to every 2026 FIFA World Cup host city?
US and Mexico match in the Nations League semifinal

Gonzalo Valdovino finished 3rd in the Mexico City wheelchair marathon, but what happened on his way to the podium?

In more great news for Mexican wildlife, which animal has seen wild populations rise by 33%?
Ely the elephant splashes herself with dirt

Previously undiscovered ancient cave paintings have been confirmed this week in which Mexican state?

One of the world's biggest popstars has shot a new music video on Xochimilco's "Island of the Dolls." Who was it?
Lady Gaga dressed like a doll in Xochimilco's Island of the Dolls

President Claudia Sheinbaum has unveiled another government "Bienestar" food product. What is it this time?
President Sheinbaum at the podium of her morning press conference

Mexican artist Feggo is facing censorship by the U.S. government. What for?
Angry Trump

The value of Mexico’s exports to the United States increased 8.2% annually in July to reach a record high. How much has Mexico exported so far this year?
Truck carrying cars

Guadalajara is holding a festival this weekend. What are they celebrating?
Guadalajara cathedral

U.S. firm Kapital acquired a Mexican financial institution this week. Which one?
nyse

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.

MND Tutor | Calabaza

MND Plus - 0
Discover one of Mexico's most important foodstuffs and learn Spanish at the same time in our subscriber-exclusive education series!

MND Tutor | Quinceañera

MND Plus - 0
Discover a Mexican coming-of-age story and learn Spanish at the same time in the latest instalment of our educational language program.
News quiz

The MND News Quiz of the Week: August 30th

MND Plus - 1
F1, fashion and flaming axolotls: Have you been keeping up with the headlines this week?
BETA Version - Powered by Perplexity

VIDEO OF THE WEEK

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC