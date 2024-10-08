Tuesday, October 8, 2024
HomeMexico City Plus
Mexico City PlusReal Estate

Mexico City caps Airbnb rentals at 180 days to curb gentrification

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
Airbnb logo
Opposing legislators voted against the reform, arguing that it violates the individual freedom and rights of property owners. (Shutterstock)

Mexico City’s Congress approved a reform to the Tourism and Housing Law imposing limits on real estate rentals through apps and online platforms such as Airbnb.

The reform is part of several recent initiatives to promote balance in the temporary rental market, curb gentrification and support the hotel industry in the capital.

Martí Batres, current director of the State Workers' Social Security Institute (ISSSTE)
The initiative, presented by interim mayor Martí Batres — and current director of the State Workers’ Social Security Institute (ISSSTE) — also prohibits government-built social housing from being rented to tourists via online rental platforms. (Mario Jasso/Cuartoscuro)

The initiative, presented by interim mayor Martí Batres a few weeks before his term ended on Oct. 5, establishes a 180-day-per-year limit on online vacation rentals, including Airbnb. It also prohibits government-built social housing from being rented to tourists via online rental platforms.

Opposing legislators voted against the reform, arguing that it violates the individual freedom and rights of property owners, according to Bloomberg.

Deputy César Emilio Guijosa, a member of the ruling party Morena, defended the measure arguing that the growth of digital tourism has generated problems such as gentrification, as some neighborhoods have seen real estate prices rise upon becoming saturated by housing destined exclusively for tourists.

Morena insists the transformation — largely caused by the post-pandemic increase in “digital nomads” — has negatively affected capital residents and unfairly impacted the traditional hotel industry.

By limiting the occupancy of properties to 50% annually, Guijosa said the reform will help mitigate these externalities and regulate the temporary rental market by balancing the competition between temporary accommodations and traditional hotels. 

National Action Party (PAN) lawmakers criticized the reform, insisting that it violates the freedom of owners over the use of their property and might encourage a black market for unregulated rentals. 

They also pointed out that the law does not clarify how compliance will be verified in one-room lodgings, where applying the 50% rule is likely to be more complicated.

This reform comes six months after another Batres proposal that requires national or foreign hosts to register in a Registry of Technological Platforms, listing the properties they make available to tourists for residential use.

Now a law, the April reform also requires hosts to submit two reports per year specifying property occupancy, with removal from the registry as a penalty for supplying false information. In September, the city congress established fines of up to 21,000 pesos (US $1,120) for violating registry rules.

With reports from El Economista, El País, Bloomberg News and Excelsior

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
Mexico's President Sheinbaum and members of her cabinet standing in front of a finished wooden table holding up government paperwork related to the Mexico City-Pachucha passenger train inside portfolio booklets.

Construction on Mexico City-Pachuca passenger train begins

MND Staff - 0
The new electric train is part of President Sheinbaum's plan to create passenger train routes that crisscross Mexico and reach the U.S. border.
Mexico City Mayor Clara Brugada salutes the flag as she is sworn in as mayor

Clara Brugada sworn in as mayor of Mexico City

MND Staff - 0
In her inauguration speech, Brugada promised billions of pesos to improve water access in the metropolis.
Karla Museos

Meet Karla Museos, the woman who made Mexico City’s museums trendy

MND Staff - 0
The story of one woman and her quest to make Mexico City's museums world famous.

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC