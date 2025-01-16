Thursday, January 16, 2025
Monterrey to receive US $100M in new hotel investment

MND Staff
By MND Staff
Sunset over the skyline of Monterrey, Nuevo León
The new investment will add over 1,000 new hotel rooms in Monterrey, according to the president of the Mexican Association of Hotels of Nuevo León. (Shutterstock)

Thirteen new hotels will open in the metropolitan area of Monterrey, Nuevo León, in 2025 and 2026, the president of a local hotel association said Tuesday.

Jesús Nader Marcos, president of the Mexican Association of Hotels of Nuevo León (AMHNL), told a press conference that large hotel companies are investing approximately US $100 million in the new hotels.

He said that a total of 1,322 new hotel rooms will be added to the accommodation offerings in Monterrey, which will host matches at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and nearby municipalities.

Among the hotels set to open this year is the Presidente Intercontinental in San Pedro Garza García, an affluent municipality located immediately west of Monterrey.

Nader said that the 293-room hotel will open this month.

The hotel association chief said that the 168-room MS Milenium San Jerónimo hotel, the 140-room Hampton Inn Tecnológico hotel and the 163-room Holiday Inn Santa Catarina hotel are expected to open in the coming months.

A rendering of the Presidente Intercontinental, a new hotel set to open near Monterrey in 2025
The Presidente Intercontinental in San Pedro Garza García is one of the hotels set to open this year in the region. (Presidente Intercontinental Monterrey)

Santa Catarina is the municipality where Tesla announced it would build a new gigafactory.

However, the company’s CEO, Elon Musk, said last July that the multi-billion-dollar project was “paused.”

Still, Nader said that hotels were being built in Santa Catarina, located west of Monterrey, and Escobedo, a municipality to the north of the Nuevo León capital, because the presence of industry is expected to grow in those parts of the metropolitan area.

“Due to nearshoring the northern part of the metropolitan area is being spoken about a lot. … [In] Escobedo there are two hotels under construction and a third hotel in the area is being spoken about,” the AMHNL president said.

“It’s not yet confirmed but there are investors interested,” he said.

Among the other hotels set to open in the Monterrey metropolitan area in 2025 and 2026 are the TRU Apodaca hotel, the Hampton Homewood Suite Santa Catarina and the Kimpton hotel in Monterrey. The Kimpton will be located within the Torre Rise skyscraper, which is currently being built and, once completed, will be the tallest building in Latin America.

With reports from El Economista

