Real estate treasures in Chihuahua state you can’t miss in 2025

A combination of factors makes the northern state of Chihuahua a reference point for real estate in Mexico. Among these reasons are its unique natural and touristic attractions, such as the tour through the Sierra Tarahumara and Copper Canyon, the Basaseachic Falls and the rail line known as El Chepe.

The Historic Center of Chihuahua city has been included in the national list of Barrios Mágicos (Magical Neighborhoods). In January 2024, the state launched its own Traditional Towns program, with the first edition recognizing and five municipalities: Guerrero, Jiménez, Riva Palacio, Rosales and Allende

Statistics suggest that Chihuahua is one of the fastest-growing regions for nearshoring, along with Coahuila and Nuevo León. For this reason, Chihuahua will host the Mexican Association of Real Estate Professionals’ (AMPI) national convention next year, which is expected to attract more than 1,200 national and international real estate consultants.

Real estate opportunities in Chihuahua to look out for in 2025

Downtown Chihuahua city

On the corner of Avenida Independencia and Calle Morelos stands the historic building known as La Nacional, constructed in 1940. In its early years, it housed an insurance company. Recognizable by its quarry facade and foyer featuring onyx stone details, this building has been restored while preserving its original design. Some of the building’s apartments are currently for sale, and they are true gems, both for their historical value and modern touches.

Creel

Nestled in the enchanting woods of Creel, Chihuahua — a Pueblo Mágico located in the Sierra Tarahumara, home to the Rarámuri people — this cabin sits on a plot totaling 3,043 square meters. The home spans 91 square meters, is completely new and offers water and electric services. Undoubtedly, the added value of this property lies in its natural setting.

Cuauhtémoc

This classic rustic Mexican home is situated on a single floor. With a total area of 645 square meters and an equal area of construction, this space is filled with light, green areas, wooden floors, skylights and numerous windows. Among other amenities, it features five bedrooms, a foyer with a fireplace and a half bath, a bar, a wine cellar, a laundry room, a garage for three cars, solar panels, a hydropneumatic system and an alarm system. It is located in the third most important city in Chihuahua, known as the land of the three cultures for being the cradle of the Rarámuri, mestizo and Mennonite cultures.

San Felipe

Located in one of the most important neighborhoods of Chihuahua city, the state’s capital, this house is built on a single floor and features a beautiful terrace. It has a construction area of 279 square meters and a total area of 420 square meters and includes three bedrooms, three parking spaces and stunning wood floors. One of its greatest points is an apartment in the back, which is available for remodeling.

Saucito, Chihuahua city

Located in the “commercial, culinary and social heart of Chihuahua,” this loft boasts an attractive design and offers amenities such as a pool on its terrace and a dining room with a view. The space is filled with natural light due to its numerous windows. The building also features a gym and private security, among other facilities.

Villa Valle de Allende

Located Allende, in one of the municipalities recently designated as a Traditional Town by Chihuahua’s tourism authority, this house-apartment is situated in the heart of downtown, which is a gem in itself. The construction spans 193 square meters, with a total area of 229 square meters thanks to its small garden. It features two bedrooms, one and a half bathrooms and a well-thought-out layout.