Sustainability meets investment at these Mexican real estate projects

What’s one of the fastest-rising trends in the real estate industry in Mexico? Wellness.

Recent data indicates that the wellness real estate (RE) market in Mexico is projected to see an estimated annual investment of US $16.418 billion for 2025, with sustained growth of 13.7% per year.

These homes feature holistic environments and designs that promote the physical and emotional well-being of the people in residence. Especially in Mexico’s vacation hubs, you can find increasing numbers of well-appointed new builds on the market with plenty of these wellness features and amenities.

In Mexico, the primary wellness real estate standard is the WELL Certification, created and overseen by the International WELL Building Institute. This standard considers comfort factors like air quality, water quality and lighting, as well as amenities aimed at sustaining mental health and physical fitness.

Where are the wellness-friendly locations in Mexico?

Certain locations in Mexico are closely linked to wellness tourism destinations, such as the Riviera Maya on the Yucatán Peninsula. However, the trend can be seen throughout the country.

If you’re looking for a full-time home or vacation property you can retreat to and recharge, here are some properties offering wellness-focused features and amenities:

Reserva Escondida Torre Nogal, Mexico City

Mexico City is a vibrant, culturally rich metropolis. But it also can be exhausting! What if you could enjoy all that Mexico’s capital has to offer — and then come home to your own private nature sanctuary?

This pet-friendly luxury residential tower is located northwest of Mexico City in the heart of the Zona Esmeralda, surrounded by 3 million square meters of protected woodlands and spectacular views of the beautiful Parque de los Ciervos, which features walking trails next to wildlife habitats.

The property has multiple options for relaxation, entertainment or both. All apartments have access to terraces, and the site features a paddleball court, massage room, lush gardens and even its own cinema.

Project KAANA

If you dream of being right on the beach, KAANA, in the heart of Cancún’s hotel zone, is an excellent choice, surrounded by the vibrant electric blues of Nichupté Lagoon — a natural reserve with a unique system of seven lakes — and stunning views of the Caribbean Sea. With all its relaxing amenities, including a yoga area, a gym, a massage room, a pool and a steam room, this 12-story luxury residential development is like a stay at a luxury Cancún hotel … but surrounded by all your own stuff.

Located 15 minutes from Cancún International Airport, this property has EDGE (Excellence in Design for Greater Efficiencies) sustainability certification, which means at least a 20% savings on your average prices for energy and water.

Love Tulum

This oasis of best ecological practices and innovative architecture gives you the best of both worlds — located in the heart of Tulum’s jungles but with easy access to town nearby. With a blend of private and communal spaces, the Love Tulum residential development easily fosters a sense of community and designs spaces to encourage mental peace.

The property’s communal spaces were built with natural materials such as Super Adobe and were designed to be organic and integrated with nature. Examples include its large palapa designed for events and ceremonies and the walkable trails on the property that lead to pristine cenotes. Fractal architecture and bioconstruction are everywhere here.

You can purchase single-family plots ranging from 1,000 to 2,000 square meters, but to preserve the area’s integration with the natural environment, you are allowed to build on only 25% of each plot, so this is for folks who are committed to living surrounded by nature.

Libera, multiple locations

This chain of residential developments has properties on the Yucatán Peninsula in Tulum, Mérida, Celestún, El Cuyo and Sisal. This is where to go if you want to live in the quietude of nature while still having access to activities that’ll keep you entertained.

This developer was also the first real estate company in the country to receive the Environmental Quality Distinction from Mexico’s Federal Attorney General’s Office for Environmental Protection (PROFEPA).

While Tulum remains the classic jewel of the Mexican Caribbean, it’s worth considering Libera’s other properties on the Peninsula that are in less overdeveloped locations:

There’s Cuyo, for example, an up-and-coming gem offering more privacy and stunning sea views.

Celestún is a “pink paradise,” a sanctuary of estuaries, flamingos and mangroves.

Sisal provides low property development amid gorgeous, mostly untouched Caribbean beaches.

But all four developments are designed to equally blend into their surrounding landscapes, and each has facilities meant to help you enjoy the surrounding environment and enjoy outdoor activities. Go swimming in a beautiful cenote, practice meditation in the onsite Zen park, have a mini-adventure with family in the onsite camping area and give Fido some quality time in each development’s pet park.

If you enjoy exploration and connecting with nature, this place is worth checking out.

Desarrolladora ECO-GM

This is another property located in the heart of the jungle, 35 minutes from Quintana Roo’s beaches and just 25 minutes from Cancún International Airport and the Maya Train.

If you love conservation, Hakuna is one of their projects that preserves over 60% of its green spaces and protects the local ecosystem. Here you’ll find eco-friendly technologies and amenities that enhance the living experience, all while fostering sustainable growth and generating long-term value.

If you enjoy making friends with your neighbors, Hakuna’s amenities are great for promoting a tight-knit community, with a camping area, landscaped walking paths — including orchards — a pet park and an outdoor gym. Meaning, there are plenty of opportunities to meet the people living around you.

Hogares Eco Sustentables de Mexico

Are you looking for modernity and comfort in a more urban setting? Hogares Eco Sustentables de Mexico creates residential options throughout the country where alternative energy technologies are already built in. Rather than polluting energy sources like gas and coal, its homes feature solar and other sustainable energy technologies.

Many buyers will likely be interested in the developer’s properties in Mexico City and the greater metropolitan area, but it also has properties in up-and-coming urban settings like Salina Cruz, Oaxaca — one of Mexico’s main port cities and an entry point to the Istmo de Tehuantepec.

If you prefer an urban design approach that integrates technology, innovation and environmentally friendly energy efficiency, Hogars Eco Sustentables’ offerings may appeal to you.

Vinte

If you are looking for a “green life” but want to settle somewhere other than Mexico City or the Yucatán Peninsula, then you owe it to yourself to explore Vinte. This developer has a strong presence in many states — everywhere from Mexico City, Hidalgo, Estado de México, Nuevo León, Puebla, Querétaro and Quintana Roo.

Recognized as an innovator in sustainable housing, Vinte has the highest number of EDGE-certified properties in Mexico. This company promotes green mortgages, has created zero-energy houses and offers homes with zero-gas hybrid technology. Their projects also include spaces that encourage interaction with nature and the community, including green spaces, playgrounds, bike paths, multipurpose playing courts, pet parks, clubhouses and even baseball and soccer fields that are ideal for families with young children.

