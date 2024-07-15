Why Bacalar, The Maldives of Mexico, is the perfect place to invest

Together with Pioneer Bacalar

Picture this: A dreamy, untouched jungle shoreline is kissed by the gentle lapping of the most brilliantly blue turquoise water you’ve ever seen. Thick banks of mangroves tunnel over centuries old pirate canals that lead out to the open sea. Peppered around the waterfront are long, palapa-topped wooden docks, where hammocks sway languidly in the warm, tropical breeze. Now and then, a kayak silently slices through the glassy surface of the water as its paddler looks towards the heavens for one of the many hundreds of species of migratory birds. It’s silent, save for the wind rustling through the fluffy palm trees, stirring up fans of ripples in the water below.

The entire scene is utterly romantic and saturated with technicolor tropical views of turquoise, greens, and whites. No, this is not the Maldives — this is Mexico’s Bacalar Lagoon, and it will take your breath away.

Bacalar — where luxury meets sustainable living

It was exactly this image that first attracted Michel Grondin, lead developer of sustainable living concept Pioneer Bacalar to the sleepy lakeside town almost a decade ago.

“People kept talking about Bacalar,” he said. “I hopped in a car from Tulum and drove down. A couple of hours later, I was in this beautiful lagoon. I rented a boat and went exploring the different nooks and crannies, and I just loved it. It was paradise.”

Looking for development beyond a Tulum that he knew well, Grondin saw Bacalar as a blank canvas and an opportunity to develop in a way that was both luxurious and additive to the natural beauty of a precious ecosystem. He wanted to pioneer a community for people to come to live and experience Bacalar the way it was meant to be lived and experienced — close to nature, protecting the environment, but with an undeniable dose of jungle-inspired luxury. And so, Pioneer Bacalar was born.

Where is Bacalar?

Bacalar refers to two places. First, there is the town, a small community with centuries of history, that is fast becoming one of the buzziest destinations for low-key, creative, eco-minded travelers. Then, there is the lake itself, also known as the Lake of Seven Colors, thanks to the various shades of blue that dance across the surface throughout the day. This breathtaking 26-mile-long freshwater lake sits at the very southern end of the state of Quintana Roo, just before you cross the border into Belize.

Up until very recently, the town and the lake were only accessible from either Cancún airport, a four-hour drive away, or from Quintana Roo’s capital, Chetumal, which has very limited direct flights outside of Mexico. However, with the introduction of the Tulum International Airport last December, Bacalar has become much more accessible to international travelers. The new Tulum International Airport has a capacity of four million passengers a year. It is located 12 miles south of Tulum and will have its own Tren Maya stop to link Bacalar with Tulum directly.

A (carefully) evolving destination

As far as tropical castaway fantasies go, for years Tulum had been the destination du jour. Images of white-sand beaches and crystalline water splashed across international travel magazines, while legends of epic art installations and moonlit dance parties, holistic healing, and organic cuisine made their way around the world.

This is why Bacalar is having its moment now more than ever. Bacalar has always been an eco-conscious destination, drawing travelers to its pristine, Caribbean-clear waters, lush mangrove jungles, wildlife, and an ethos that prioritizes the environment over anything remotely club-scene or overtly “trendy.”

It’s not that Bacalar is a new destination. But the spotlight is now on what a magnificent beauty it is, and travelers are paying attention. With the opening of the Tulum International Airport and the ongoing construction of the Maya Train, it is now easier than ever to move around southern Quintana Roo, bringing Bacalar closer than ever before.

To add to this, the town of Bacalar has been given Pueblo Mágico status by the Mexican government, an award which highlights the unique charm of some of the country’s most special locations. The designation also comes with increased government funding to help develop infrastructure, making Bacalar more accessible to visitors than ever before.

The town and destination are growing. What started as a handful of boutique palapa-topped lakefront hotels and low-impact homes is carefully evolving to become a hideaway for barefoot luxe travelers from around the world. These travelers are drawn to the low-key beach clubs, cozy coffee shops, laid-back burrito trucks and the endless activities that take place both on the lake and within the jungle.

Pioneer Bacalar: A development at the forefront of Mexican history

For visitors who love the history of the Yucatan Peninsula, Bacalar puts them at the doorstep of one of the largest unexplored archaeological sites in Mexico — Ichkabal. Set to open in August 2024, the 2,400-year-old city is said to be the origins of the Kaanul Dynasty, one of the most powerful ruler groups of the Maya civilization. Visitors will be able to explore the set of five buildings, including a 40-meter-high pyramid, which is twice the size of the world-famous Kukulkán temple in Chichen Itza.

Bacalar is truly a treasure trove of opportunity for travelers and investors looking for a slice of paradise to call their own. But unlike other destinations that developed too far and too fast, Bacalar has tighter environmental restrictions to prevent development from spiraling out of control, which is exactly what Grondin was looking for.

Developed with purpose

Pioneer Bacalar is a collection of four homes, each on 1,200 square meters of land. One has already sold and three are still available for pre-sale. The project is designed to bring the lake to life for people who are passionate about natural beauty and an intentional lifestyle.

The aesthetic is understated glamor, with locally sourced materials including chukum and native woods. Pops of color are naturally incorporated through the surrounding jungle palette — the blues of the lagoon, the greens of the jungle, and the shimmers of turquoise from each residence’s private pool. Each residence has a private dock with two of the homes at Pioneer having 25+ meters of lagoon frontage where residents can launch their boats, jet skis, and kayaks. Because no developments are permitted on the eastern side of the lake, homeowners will have nothing blocking their views of the protected nature beyond.

Not only does Pioneer adhere to strict development regulations in the region, but it also takes things a step further by incorporating seamless, sustainable concepts into the boho-chic design, without sacrificing a shred of luxury. The entirely off-grid environment was designed with sustainability at the forefront, from the solar energy system to the on-site greywater system which collects, filters, and reuses water from sinks, showers, and laundry to irrigate landscapes, reducing freshwater use and lessening wastewater output. Still, homes will be outfitted with Starlink, air-conditioning paired with strategically installed fans, and top-of-the-line appliances. Spaces will be chic and comfortable, but deeply rooted in sustainability and completely enveloped by nature.

“The goal is to attract buyers who are environmentally conscious, but even if that concept is new to them, the homes do the work for them,” said Grondin. “We believe that we can create something truly sustainable and environmentally positive for decades to come. It’s an environmentally conscious place designed using a holistic approach, without sacrificing any comforts. With this day and age and with the technology currently available, this can be done [here in Bacalar], and at a great price point for the luxury it provides.”

The price of each home ranges from 1.2M to 2.4M USD.

Finding a slice of paradise

At the end of the day, for Grondin and Bacalar loyalists, it’s about the lagoon. It’s about disappearing into nature where it is quiet and peaceful. It’s about living in luxury while carefully caring for the natural world around them.

“Most of the time, when I am on a boat on the lake, I’m alone. The only noises are the birds, the wind, and the water. We want a community where the draw is the lagoon, the goal is to preserve nature, and appreciate the culture, combined with all those things that make a lifestyle luxurious.”

This article is brought to you by Pioneer Bacalar.