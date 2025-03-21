Friday, March 21, 2025
HomeReal Estate
Real EstateYucatan Peninsula

Mérida Arts District in the works after Yucatán attracts 7 billion pesos in real estate investment

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
A shot of colonial downtown Mérida in Yucatán
A new residential development has been completed in Mérida, and plans are in the works for a new Arts District. (Shutterstock)

Yucatán state has attracted nearly 7 billion pesos (US $348 million) in real estate projects in the state capital of Mérida, as the current administration’s seeks to increase support for the housing sector.

Governor Joaquín Díaz Mena inaugurated the Residencial Punto Maya project in Ucú, located northwest of the city. The project cost a total of 5.5 billion pesos (US $274 million).

Politicians in white shirts stand in front of a playground and a sign reading "Punto Maya"
Yucatán Governor Joaquín “Huacho” Díaz Mena, center right, inaugurated the Punto Maya residential development on Wednesday. (Huacho Díaz Mena/Facebook)

In a separate event, Díaz laid the cornerstone of the second building of the Distrito Arte Mérida (Mérida Art District) complex, with an investment of over 1.3 billion pesos (US $64 million).

Residencial Punto Maya

Díaz, alongside Miguel Cagnasso Cantú, the director of the real estate development company Misión Obispado, cut the inaugural ribbon for Residencial Punto Maya, a project expected to generate more than 250 direct jobs.

“This project represents hundreds of opportunities for our people,” Díaz said during his speech, highlighting the strategic location of the development. “It’s just six minutes from the current beltway, but it will also be very close to the Metropolitan Beltway that we will soon build and the Maya Train.”

Díaz added that such investments demonstrate that Yucatán is a state with legal certainty and appeal for investors.

Mérida Art District

A rendering of the planned Mérida Art District shows a wide walkway next to palm trees with a modern four-story apartment building and a taller building behind it
A rendering of development plans for the Mérida Art District. (Mérida Art District)

In an event that took place later that day, Díaz laid the cornerstone of the second building of the Mérida Art District. In a speech, he reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to promoting policies that encourage productive investment, create quality jobs, and strengthen the community’s economic and social fabric.

The real estate project will create over 350 direct and indirect jobs and “will strengthen the entity’s tourism and service infrastructure,” Díaz said. The development features over 10,000 square meters of commercial space, a 120-room hotel that will be operated by the Voco brand, and a one-hectare public park, financed and maintained through private investment.

This project is part of the first phase of the Mérida Art District initiative, which has already seen a  US $15 million investment in the construction of a corporate center set to  open in May.

With reports from El Economista and 24 Horas Yucatán

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
Mexico exported three million tonnes of steel in 2024, with 2.3 million tonnes going to the U.S.

Mexico’s housing sector braces for impact of steel and aluminum tariffs

MND Staff - 0
Beyond rising materials costs, Mexico must consider how U.S. trade policies will affect construction sector employment, industry representatives caution.
Bel Woodhouse on Cozumel beach

Why the ‘no’s’ are the best part of my Mexican life

Bel Woodhouse - 8
You might not think it, but this one little word makes an enormous difference to how much we enjoy our lives in Mexico.
Mexico's Environment Minister, Alicia Barcena, a middle-aged woman with graying hair stands next to an unidentified Mexican man holding a framed enlarged document of certification of Sacpukenha as one of three new Maya protected areas. Around them are other people smiling into the camera.

Environment Ministry declares 3 Maya communities natural protected areas

MND Staff - 1
Environment Minister Bárcena cited the new protected areas were examples of Indigenous peoples, social organizations and committed citizens stepping up to become "guardians of our environment."

VIDEO OF THE WEEK

Who is new U.S. Ambassador Ronald Johnson?

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC