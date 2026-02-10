Could Estadio Azteca be stripped of its World Cup inauguration?

With renovations at Estadio Azteca running behind schedule, some are warning that FIFA could strip the iconic stadium in southern Mexico City of World Cup hosting duties.

Are they simply alarmists, or are their concerns warranted?

A quarterly financial report submitted to the Mexico Stock Exchange last week by Grupo Ollamani president Emilio Azcárraga indicates that the consortium itself believes a “possible disqualification or relocation of key matches by FIFA” is a genuine risk for its soccer business.

In the report, Ollamani, which owns Estadio Azteca, the Mexico City soccer club América and Grupo Televisa’s casinos, listed as a concern the “failure to meet deadlines for the remodeling works and unforeseen costs.”

Last Friday, Azcárraga visited the stadium — officially renamed Estadio Banorte after the bank tendered a 2.1 billion peso (US $121 million) loan to fund the renovation project — and delivered conflicting messages about the status of the project.

While expressing optimism that the renovations would be completed on time, he added that he was “not sure” about the chances of meeting the target dates. He also admitted that the work is behind schedule.

Given the current situation, Azcárraga explained that the project will be divided into three stages. The first would conclude at the end of March, with the official reopening set for March 28, when Mexico is scheduled to host Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal in a friendly.

The second phase, focused on the minimum renovations necessary to meet the June 11 inauguration date when El Tri is scheduled to face South Africa, would begin on March 29.

Once the tournament is over, the third and final phase would begin to complete the remaining renovations, which Azcárraga said are mostly outside the stadium, including the development of a parking lot.

Poised to become the first stadium to host three separate inaugural World Cup matches, Estadio Azteca was closed in June 2024 with the promise that it would be completely renovated in time for the 2026 World Cup.

However, Azcárraga explained, there were difficulties from the outset related to the need for constant maintenance, which had been lacking for years.

“But now things are much calmer and progressing,” he insists.

In addition to lighting and all-new media facilities, the renovation project required the demolition of sections of the stands to relocate locker rooms, the replacement of seats to conform to FIFA standards and the modernization of hospitality areas, among other things.

In order to prepare the final logistics at each venue, FIFA will take full possession of the host stadiums in Mexico, the United States and Canada in early May.

If it determines that conditions at Estadio Azteca seriously compromise the optimal development of the opening match, the decision to relocate could be made.

