Who are the Mexican athletes headed to the 2026 Winter Olympics?

Four Mexican athletes have been confirmed for the Milan-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, to be held from Feb. 6 to 22.

Though few in number, the group is a strong demonstration considering Mexico’s geographical and infrastructural limitations for winter sports training.

This year’s winter Olympics will include a wide variety of events, including various skiing competitions, snowboarding, figure and speed skating, ice hockey, curling and bobsleighing.

Mexican figure skater Donovan Carrillo, 26, qualified for the games because of his strong international ranking — 46th in the world — and by meeting the minimum technical scores required by the International Skating Union (ISU) in championship competitions.

Carrillo previously participated in Beijing 2022 as the first Mexican male figure skater in 30 years to compete at the Olympic Winter Games and the first ever to qualify for the free skate.

Both Allan Corona, 35, and Regina Martínez, 32, will participate in the cross-country skiing competition, having accumulated sufficient International Ski Federation (FIS) competition points.

For Martínez, an emergency room doctor working in Miami, Florida, competing in Milan-Cortina marks a major milestone as she only just began her professional skiing career four years ago. She will soon make history as the first woman to represent Mexico in the cross-country skiing competition.

Meanwhile, Sarah Schleper, who started her Olympic career skiing for the United States in 1998, will make her seventh Olympic appearance in the alpine ski competition.

Schleper initially retired in December 2011 but came back to the sport in June 2014 to represent Mexico after her marriage to a Mexican citizen. She has been representing Mexico in the Olympics since 2018.

Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum led the flag-bearing ceremony for the Mexican delegation following her daily press conference on Monday, which the National Commission for Physical Culture and Sport’s head, Rommel Pacheco, the Public Education Minister, Mario Delgado, and the president of the Mexican Olympic Committee, Mary José Alcalá, all attended.

“I entrust this flag to your patriotism, a flag that symbolizes our independence, sovereignty, honor, and institutions. It represents our people and the integrity of our territory. Do you pledge to honor and defend it with loyalty and justice?” Sheinbaum asked the four athletes upon presenting the Mexican flag to the delegation.

“May your example inspire millions of Mexicans to believe in the power of sport and the power of our dreams,” continued Sheinbaum. “Congratulations, and we wish you continued success.”

The athletes were also presented with the official team jacket for the Milan Games.

How to watch the games

The Milan Winter Olympics will be broadcast on Claro Sports in Mexico, following an agreement between the International Olympic Committee, América Móvil and Televisa Univision.

