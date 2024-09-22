5 funky boutique hotels in Puerto Vallarta 

Puerto Vallarta is nothing if not a great beach resort town. But the beauty of Puerto Vallarta is that it is a Mexican town first and a tourist resort area second. Puerto Vallarta was founded nearly 200 years ago as a small port city and thriving fishing village. The tourists came much later. Now of course, Puerto Vallarta is a vibrant city with a huge number of cool boutique hotel offerings. In fact, there are so many, it might be hard to choose which one is right for you.

Puerto Vallarta has a historic heart and a cultural, colorful spirit. The soul of the hotel scene here comes from its funky, eclectic, and under-the-radar boutique hotels. For those of you who tend to steer clear of all-inclusive resorts or any place with more than 20 rooms, you will be delighted to know that Puerto Vallarta has some truly impressive, small-scale places to stay that are absolutely loaded with personality.

From cliffside retreats and beachfront sanctuaries to historic homes hidden back along cobblestone-covered hillsides, here is a look at the best boutique hotels in Puerto Vallarta.

Xinalani: An ocean zen retreat

Perched on a dramatic cliff overlooking the pristine waters of Banderas Bay, Xinalani is more than just a boutique hotel — it’s almost like a private island retreat, and one of the top Puerto Vallarta hotel on the beach. While the hotel isn’t on an actual island, it is only accessible by boat and sits along the remote shoreline between Yelapa and Quimixto. This eco-chic retreat is a blend of luxury and simplicity, with palapa-style suites that open up to the lush jungle and glittering Bay of Banderas. The centerpiece is its spa, where treatments are inspired by ancient healing practices. Enjoy a massage under a thatched roof or a yoga class on the beach. For foodies, the on-site restaurant serves up organic, locally sourced dishes, like shrimp, spinach, leek, and lemon stew, or eggplant and mushrooms served Veracruz style.

Villa Lala: A slice of tropical bliss

The beauty of Villa Lala is that you’d never know it’s there unless you knew what you were looking for. This natural oasis, right off Highway 200, is perched on a cliff looking down over the small fishing village of Boca de Tomatlan, 40 minutes south of Puerto Vallarta. The aesthetic of the villa is all about merging nature, open-air spaces, and luxury details. Picture bamboo, driftwood, and stone. Seven of the 12 suites are equipped with private plunge pools, while all guests have access to a common pool, two garden platforms, and fish-filled ponds that pepper the property. A private pier serves as the gateway to the Bay of Banderas, whether you’re going on a kayak excursion or hopping a lancha to explore the stunning undeveloped beaches along the southern end of the bay. At night, the private beach becomes the setting for romantic dinners, blazing bonfires, and colorful sunsets.

Luna Liquida: Centro’s best-kept secret

I love this boutique hotel tucked up on a cobblestone street in the heart of Centro. Centro is one of Puerto Vallarta’s busiest neighborhoods, but if you head up the hilly streets, you’ll find yourself in a quiet section of the neighborhood with the best views of the Bay of Banderas and the crown of the Parroquia de Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe. It’s the details at Luna Liquida that make this place so special, like complimentary continental breakfast served on the outdoor terrace, homemade bread, babbling waterfalls, and stellar views. Luna Liquida feels like a little neighborhood compound with five villas connected by stairways and bridges. Rooms are all artsy and decidedly Mexican, with brightly colored walls, folk art, and terracotta tiles. My favorite amenity is the infinity rooftop pool and a spectacular city view. The entire design and vibe of the hotel is quirky and comfortable, stylish and approachable. It all comes together when you realize that the owner is Fher Olvera, the frontman of the Mexican rock band Mana.

Casitas Maraika: Bohemian beachfront bungalows

Cushioned between the lush jungle and a remote stretch of white sand beach, Casitas Maraika is a cliffside bohemian enclave just south of Puerto Vallarta. Accessible only by boat or coastal hike from Boca de Tomatlan, this beach club-meets-bungalow hotel is visually stunning and full of good energy. The six casitas evoke a rustic yet elegant Robinson Crusoe vibe with thatched palapas, hammocks, bamboo, and ocean views. Part of the property is dedicated to the beach club, which serves fresh seafood and cocktails at beautiful wooden tables on the cliffs and down on the beach. You can book a day pass to the beach club if you don’t feel like spending the night. Additional activities include yoga, massages, paddle boarding, and guided meditations.

BellView Boutique Hotel: historic elegance

Perched up in the Gringo Gulch neighborhood of Centro, BellView Boutique Hotel is a historic and beautifully designed retreat in the heart of the city. Overlooking the Parroquia de Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe, the quaint hotel has some of my favorite views of the Bay of Banderas, as well as the crown of the church and the surrounding mountains. Without only four uniquely styled rooms and suites, BellView is one of the most intimate hotels in Puerto Vallarta. You’ll want to book a table at the onsite La Capella Restaurant. It’s one of the pricier restaurant options in town, but the food is spectacular, and the views can’t be beat. Arrive for a cocktail around sunset because you’ll have one of the best views in town.

Meagan Drillinger is a New York native who has spent the past 15 years traveling around and writing about Mexico. While she’s on the road for assignments most of the time, Puerto Vallarta is her home base. Follow her travels on Instagram at @drillinjourneys or through her blog at drillinjourneys.com.



