A perfect weekend in Melaque

Mexico’s Pacific Coast is peppered with hundreds of beach towns, and the ones around Puerto Vallarta are some of the most famous in the country. You know the ones I mean: Sayulita, San Pancho, Bucerias, Boca de Tomatlan, and all the others in between. But further south (think three hours south), is a string of stunning beach towns that fly somewhat under the radar for most U.S. and Canadian travelers. Melaque is one of those towns.

Known for its laid-back vibe, lively music scene, and spectacular beaches, Melaque is a must-visit for anyone seeking a weekend a bit more removed from the typical tourist trail. Make no mistake, Melaque has its fair share of tourists — mostly travelers from Western Canada who enjoy seasonal direct flights into Manzanillo airport — but the relatively small size of the towns and the lack of mainstream access have ensured that Melaque retains a sleepier charm than its sibling beach towns to the north.

With the right mix of adventure and toes-in-the-sand margaritas, here’s how to spend a perfect weekend in this little slice of paradise.

Friday: Welcome to Melaque

Your first stop in Melaque will be to check into Hotel Aurelia, a terracotta-colored boutique hotel with a pool overlooking the stunning beach. The hotel is within walking distance of the town’s main attractions (although, if we’re being honest, everything in Melaque is within walking distance). Drop your bags, slip not flip-flops, and get ready to explore.

Kick things off with a leisurely walk along Melaque’s Malecon, where ocean views and the gentle breeze will get you in that laid-back beach mood. Note that there’s very little shade coverage along the malecon, so you may want to save your walk for closer to sunset if you’re sensitive to the strong southern sun. Along the way, you’ll pass local vendors selling trinkets and tropical snacks.

When hunger strikes, head to Bugambilias, a cozy beachfront eatery serving fresh seafood and snacks. The guacamole and coconut shrimp are worth every bite. After dinner, ease into the weekend with live music at Kraken. Located along the main road, this lively bar has become a local favorite for strong drinks, a social atmosphere, and great live music.

Saturday: Beaches, bargains, and bliss

Start your morning with breakfast at Ava’s, a beloved spot where the coffee is strong and the chilaquiles are legendary. Fuel up — you’ve got a big day of beach-hopping ahead.

First stop: Playa de Melaque, the town’s main beach. Its calm waters and wide stretch of sand are ideal for a morning swim or lounging under a palapa with a good book. If you’re feeling adventurous, hop in a taxi to nearby beaches like Playa Cuastecomates or Boca de Iguanas, where the jungle meets the sea in a palm-fringed fashion usually reserved for postcards.

For lunch, head to Rustik, a cozy little street-front pizza/pasta restaurant and wine bar. The wood-fired pizzas here are crispy and fresh — a great treat for this tiny coastal Mexican town.

In the afternoon, make your way to the neighboring town of Barra de Navidad, just a 10-minute drive away. This larger, bustling town offers more shopping opportunities, from artisanal crafts to colorful beachwear. Wander the quaint streets or head out onto the Malecon that divides the sea from the lagoon and watch the stunning, smudgy, pastel-colored sunset.

Return to Melaque for dinner at The Wok Place, a fusion restaurant offering a creative twist on Asian cuisine. The Pad Thai is not to be missed. If you’re up for live music, check out Albatross, another beachfront bar that has live music most nights of the week.

Sunday: Markets, more beaches, and a farewell feast

Sundays in Melaque start with a leisurely breakfast. Try La Taza Negra Cafeteria today or pick up some fresh pastries at a local bakery.

If your visit overlaps with Wednesday, don’t miss the weekly flea market, where you can shop for everything from handmade textiles to fresh produce. Even if it’s not market day, Melaque has plenty of shops offering everything from the typical tourist knick-knacks to hand-painted ceramics and beach-ready hammocks.

Spend your final afternoon visiting two locally known beaches: Tenacatita and Arroyo Seco. They’re a bit of a drive from Melaque (roughly 45 minutes to an hour), but what you are venturing for is unspoiled beauty. Tenacatita has fantastic snorkeling and a beachfront positively humming with casual pop-up restaurants. Arroyo Seco is far less developed but is hauntingly beautiful and one of the best surf spots along the Costalegre.

For a farewell meal, dine on the beach at Rojo Restaurant. Located right on Playa Grande in Arroyo Seco, this open-air restaurant is built entirely out of bamboo and is a stunning spot to enjoy a cold margarita, a sunset, and a final look at the southern stretch of the Costalegre.

Pro tips for your Melaque adventure

Bring cash: While Melaque has ATMs, they tend to run out of money, especially on weekends. The ATM at the military base offers the lowest surcharge, so plan accordingly.

Embrace the vibe: Melaque is about taking it slow, so ditch the rigid itinerary and let the town’s relaxed pace guide your plans.

Beach essentials: Sunscreen, a hat, and a good book are your best friends. The Pacific sun can be intense even in winter, so stay protected.

Meagan Drillinger is a New York native who has spent the past 15 years traveling around and writing about Mexico. While she’s on the road for assignments most of the time, Puerto Vallarta is her home base. Follow her travels on Instagram at @drillinjourneys or through her blog at drillinjourneys.com