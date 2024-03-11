A weekend in Guadalajara: What to do, see, and eat in Jalisco’s vibrant capital

Guadalajara. It’s fun to say and to see. My recent trip to Jalisco’s buzzing capital was influenced by multiple factors: friends from Mexico suggested it would make a great weekend trip, it was an easy flight from Mexico City, it’s the birthplace of mariachi music, and…tequila.

SOLD.

Guadalajara, for the weekend warrior, is a city of two things: surprises and simplicity. Here is where you swap the urban hustle for an hours-long, boozy lunch on a breezy terrace. It’s a place for strolling through elegant residential zones and suddenly stumbling upon a cozy cafe or a sexy wine bar.

In fact, I wouldn’t even call it a “city”, despite its ranking as one of the top five largest in Mexico. I’d call it a tightly-knit collection of towns, each with distinct style and personality.

If you’re lucky enough to have a long weekend to spare and feeling the itch to explore, here are some ideas of how to spend a juicy getaway in Guadalajara.

Friday

Arrive early and drop your bags at your hotel in either colonia Americana or Lafayette. Beeline to your first hearty Tapatío breakfast of pan dulce, chilaquiles, fresh juice, and Masala chai tea on the leafy patio at La Cafeteria. If there is a line for a table, enjoy a complimentary coffee while you wait.

With your belly full, make your way on foot or by car to the beating heart of the city, the densely-populated and ever-lively historic center. Dominated by the Guadalajara Cathedral, you can enjoy various angles of its baroque, neoclassical, and Gothic facade from each of the surrounding plazas.

Take your time to walk around and visit:

Palacio del Gobierno

Rodonda of the Jaliscienses Ilustres

Plaza de la Liberación

Teatro Degollado

Plaza de Armas (especially if a carousel ride is on your to-do list)

A visit to Hospicio Cabañas is an ideal way to take shelter from the blazing afternoon sun. The 19th century Neoclassical orphanage-turned-HQ for the War of Independence is now a sprawling complex of national and international exhibitions and events. Come here for the art, the architecture, and the free 30-minute tour of José Clemente Orozco’s famous frescoes.

That’s a lot of sightseeing. You deserve a drink and a snack.

Cantina la Fuente is a no-frills, locals-only watering hole that’s been in operation since 1921. Its towering ceilings reverberate the nonstop laughter, chatter, and live music that fill the space. When in Jalisco, one must drink tequila, and within the yellow walls of this historic cantina an ideal spot to indulge in your first sip along with a bag of crispy potato chips and a taco or two.

Now is a good time to head back to your hotel to rest and freshen up for dinner. Before you do, take a peek in Limoncello, an artisan gallery in Colonia Americana with affordable and very beautiful Mexican-stye home items.

Tonight, dine on vegan tacos at La Flaca’s intimate deck, or try Navaja, a new Mediterranean-esque establishment across the street.

Saturday

Start your day with a traditional breakfast at the bustling Mercado Libertad before taking a 30-peso metro ride on the pink line to La Revolución. Walk through the quiet neighborhood until you reach Calle Independencia in the center of Tlaquepaque. It’s colorful and vibrant and home to many artisan shops, art galleries, boutique cafes, and trendy restaurants. Pop into the Rodo Padilla Gallery for fun sculptures of fat people riding miniature bikes and Augustín Parra’s golden display of religious relics that have graced St. Peter’s Square in Vatican City.

When 3:30 p.m. rolls around, park yourself at any of the restaurants in El Parián that surround its central gazebo flanked by papel picada. If they haven’t started already, an energetic mariachi band will perform from this stage. Eat, drink, and be merry while your neighbors, mostly tourists from Mexico, proudly sing along.

For dinner, relax in the garden at El Abajeño for something traditional or make a reservation at Casa Luna for something a touch more fancy.

The sun should be setting at this point. Back in colonia Americana is Avenida Chapultepec, flush with bars and nightclubs. If you prefer a low-key nightcap? Almacén de Botellas is a lively establishment with outside tables and organic wine.

*Alternatively, you could spend Saturday in Tequila by way of the Jose Cuervo Express. Read about my experience. In this case, I would highly suggest extending your trip to Guadalajara by one day.

Sunday

Wake up at your leisure. Drive to colonia Tonalá, where somewhere between 3,500 and 4,000 vendors set up shop selling everything under the sun. Start at Plaza de Tonalá and wander, trying the street food and drink that Jalisco is known for:

Un tejuino – a chilled drink made of fermented corn masa, brown sugar, and lime

Una jericalla – a type of flan

Birria – a slow cooked goat stew, sometimes made with beef instead. Often eaten with tortillas.

Tortas ahogadas – a chopped meat sandwich drowning in chile de árbol sauce

Walk it off with a visit to the Bernabe Gallery’s incredible collection of handcrafted ceramics, a steadfast tradition held within the family for over 200 years. If you’re lucky, one of the 10 brothers who now run the place will invite you on a tour of the workshop. The Bernabe family is extremely well-known for their role in Mexican craftsmanship and photos of famous people from all over the world (including U.S. President Obama) can be found on the walls.

When you’ve had enough shopping, return to your home base to pack and prepare for your evening flight. Leave time to visit Avenida Chapultepec, where local artists gather on Sundays to showcase their work. Meander through lovely Lafayette, a peaceful colonia adjacent to Americana and cascading with flowers, en route to La Tequila on Avenida Mexicana for a farewell lunch.

La Tequila has been a staple in Guadalajara since the mid-90’s and currently boasts three locations. The sleek architecture weaves in regional design elements of stone and clay. Traditional Mexican dishes grace the menu, some with a modern-day twist like the vegan birria made with mushrooms that was to-die-for.

Your cheerful server will offer you a tequila flight, and my advice is to take it. It’s cheap, it’s fun, it’s educational — and come on, can you think of a more appropriate way to say hasta luego to Guadalajara?

Need hotel options? Here are some popular choices to consider:

Villa Ganz Boutique Hotel , a restored mansion with a garden in colonia Lafayette

Hotel Demetria , a design-forward boutique with a rooftop pool and sweeping city views

Quinta Real Guadalajara , a luxurious pink-stone villa covered in ivy and full of antique furniture in colonia Vallarta Norte

Bethany Platanella is a travel planner and lifestyle writer based in Mexico City.