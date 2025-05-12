Tuesday, May 13, 2025
American Airlines announces new flights to Mexican beach destinations

By MND Staff
An aerial view of the beach along the Cancún hotel zone
American will offer three daily flights to Cancún, starting Nov. 2. (Gerson Repreza/Unsplash)

American Airlines announced plans to double service between Chicago and Mexico, the Caribbean and Central America. As part of the expansion, it will add more flights from Chicago to three popular Mexican beaches.

Starting this winter season, American will launch five new international routes from Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD) and increase the frequency of flights to warm weather locations, including Cancún, Los Cabos and Puerto Vallarta.

The beach of the Los Cabos hotel zone in Mexico
Starting Nov. 2, American will offer two daily flights to Los Cabos, a popular beach destination in Baja California Sur. (Unsplash)

In addition to increasing flights to popular Mexican destinations, the airline will add new services from Chicago to the Caribbean, Guatemala and Costa Rica.

“As we get our first taste of spring in Chicago, we are already looking ahead to giving our customers a reprieve from the bitter Midwest winter with more than double the flights to popular vacation spots,” America’s Vice President of ORD Operations Ben Humphrey said in a press release.

American Airlines flies to 30 destinations in Mexico, making it the largest airline in the country. It plans to add more flights from ORD to Cancún (CUN), Los Cabos (SJD) and Puerto Vallarta (PVR) this year.

Starting June 5, American will operate all flights from ORD on dual-class regional jets to offer premium options to customers on all Chicago flights.

Skyline of Puerto Vallarta, with the Pacific Ocean in the background and buildings with Arabic-style domes in the foreground.
From Dec. 18 to Jan. 6, American Airlines will offer two daily flights to Puerto Vallarta. (Visit Puerto Vallarta/Instagram)

Recent changes to boarding and check-in services at ORD, such as new self-service kiosks and a lobby reconfiguration, are expected to support faster check-in and enhance the flow of passengers.

Tickets for the expanded American Airlines service from ORD are now available for purchase via their website and app.

Travelers can also expect to see changes coming to some Mexican airports in coming years.

In February, Mexico’s Pacific Airport Group (Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, or GAP) announced plans to invest US $2.5 billion for the modernization and expansion of its 12 airports in the central and western parts of the country over the next five years.

The investment will reportedly finance a new 69,000-square-meter terminal at Guadalajara International Airport, a 74,000-square-meter terminal at Puerto Vallarta International Airport and expansions at Tijuana International Airport and San José del Cabo International Airport in Los Cabos.

With reports from Vallarta Daily

