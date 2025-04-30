Cuetzalan and Copper Canyon among ‘Best of Mexico’ tourism destinations for 2025

Each year, the Mexican travel magazine México Desconocido announces the “Best of Mexico” in several tourism categories at the Tianguis Turístico, Latin America’s largest tourism industry event.

The event is underway in Rosarito, in the border state of Baja California, a popular tourist destination for Mexicans and foreigners alike.

The categories vary from popular tourist spots, such as beaches and nature reserves, to destination wedding hotspots and famous gastronomic routes, with finalists dotted across the entire country.

Some of the standout winners announced on Tuesday include the following:

San Miguel de Allende (SMA) named ‘Best City for a Destination Wedding’ in Mexico

SMA, in Mexico’s Bajío region, was recognized for being the most popular destination for weddings among couples from around the world. The city is well-known for its colonial architecture, cobblestone streets and lively atmosphere.

Guanajuato’s Minister of Tourism and Identity, Lupita Robles León, who collected the award, emphasized the communal effort between communities, service providers and authorities in solidifying the city’s strong reputation for tourism.

The state also received nominations in the categories of Best Magical Town for a Romantic Getaway (Mineral de Pozos) and Best Magical Town for a Family Getaway (Dolores Hidalgo).

Chihuahua wins 3 ‘Best of Mexico’ categories

The border state of Chihuahua won first place in three categories of the 2025 Best of Mexico awards on Tuesday.

The Grutas Nombre de Dios caves were recognized as Best Nature Destination for an Adventure Experience; Creel as Best Magical Town for a Mountain Getaway; and Copper Canyon as Best Destination to Visit in 2025.

Chihuahua’s Basaseachi Park was also a finalist for Best Destination to Experience the Energy of Nature and its “Living an Experience with the Rarámuri” for Best Community Tourism Experience.

✨ Barrancas del Cobre: un tesoro escondido en el corazón de Chihuahua ✨ Las imponentes Barrancas del Cobre no solo superan en profundidad y extensión al famoso Gran Cañón de Colorado, ¡también están llenas de historia, cultura y paisajes que roban el aliento! – ✨ Copper… pic.twitter.com/9UcxBvWZNP — Visit México (@VisitMex) April 25, 2025

The complete list of winners by category:

Best Archaeological Immersion Adventure

Experience Palenque among rivers and waterfalls (Chiapas)

Best Beach to Discover in 2025

Lo de Marcos (Nayarit)

Best Magical Town for a Romantic Getaway

Cuetzalan (Puebla)

Best City for a Destination Wedding

San Miguel de Allende (Guanajuato)

Best Magical Town for a Mountain Getaway

Creel (Chihuahua)

State with the Best Traditional Dish that Expresses the Essence of Mexican Cuisine

Michoacán (Carnitas)

Best Magical Town for a Family Getaway

Xilitla (San Luis Potosí)

Best Health and Wellness Experience

Bacalar (Quintana Roo)

Best Destination to Feel the Energy of Nature

El Cielo Biosphere Reserve (Tamaulipas)

Best Magical Town to Experience Our Artisan Tradition

Santa Clara del Cobre (Michoacán)

Best Community Tourism Experience

Experience the spirituality and warmth of the Wixárika people (Nayarit)

Best Nature Destination for an Adventure Experience

Grutas Nombre de Dios (Chihuahua)

Best Celebration to Connect with Our Roots and Customs

K’uínchekua (Michoacán)

Best Gastronomic Route

Ruta de Tequila (Jalisco)

Best Close-Up Experience with Wildlife

Monarch Butterfly Migration (Michoacán)

Best State for Discovering Destinations by Road

Nayarit

Best Destination for Meetings, Conventions, Incentives and Business

Mexico City

Destinations to Travel and Discover in 2025

Three winners! Cancún (Quintana Roo), Barrancas del Cobre (Chihuahua) and Los Cabos (Baja California Sur)

With reports from San Diego Red, TV 4 Noticias Guanajuato and Tiempo de Michoacán