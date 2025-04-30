Cuetzalan and Copper Canyon among ‘Best of Mexico’ tourism destinations for 2025

Each year, the Mexican travel magazine México Desconocido announces the “Best of Mexico” in several tourism categories at the Tianguis Turístico, Latin America’s largest tourism industry event.
The event is underway in Rosarito, in the border state of Baja California, a popular tourist destination for Mexicans and foreigners alike.
The categories vary from popular tourist spots, such as beaches and nature reserves, to destination wedding hotspots and famous gastronomic routes, with finalists dotted across the entire country.
Some of the standout winners announced on Tuesday include the following:
San Miguel de Allende (SMA) named ‘Best City for a Destination Wedding’ in Mexico
SMA, in Mexico’s Bajío region, was recognized for being the most popular destination for weddings among couples from around the world. The city is well-known for its colonial architecture, cobblestone streets and lively atmosphere.
Guanajuato’s Minister of Tourism and Identity, Lupita Robles León, who collected the award, emphasized the communal effort between communities, service providers and authorities in solidifying the city’s strong reputation for tourism.
The state also received nominations in the categories of Best Magical Town for a Romantic Getaway (Mineral de Pozos) and Best Magical Town for a Family Getaway (Dolores Hidalgo).
Chihuahua wins 3 ‘Best of Mexico’ categories
The border state of Chihuahua won first place in three categories of the 2025 Best of Mexico awards on Tuesday.
The Grutas Nombre de Dios caves were recognized as Best Nature Destination for an Adventure Experience; Creel as Best Magical Town for a Mountain Getaway; and Copper Canyon as Best Destination to Visit in 2025.
Chihuahua’s Basaseachi Park was also a finalist for Best Destination to Experience the Energy of Nature and its “Living an Experience with the Rarámuri” for Best Community Tourism Experience.
✨ Barrancas del Cobre: un tesoro escondido en el corazón de Chihuahua ✨
Las imponentes Barrancas del Cobre no solo superan en profundidad y extensión al famoso Gran Cañón de Colorado, ¡también están llenas de historia, cultura y paisajes que roban el aliento!
–
✨ Copper… pic.twitter.com/9UcxBvWZNP
— Visit México (@VisitMex) April 25, 2025
The complete list of winners by category:
- Best Archaeological Immersion Adventure
Experience Palenque among rivers and waterfalls (Chiapas)
- Best Beach to Discover in 2025
Lo de Marcos (Nayarit)
- Best Magical Town for a Romantic Getaway
- Best City for a Destination Wedding
San Miguel de Allende (Guanajuato)
- Best Magical Town for a Mountain Getaway
- State with the Best Traditional Dish that Expresses the Essence of Mexican Cuisine
- Best Magical Town for a Family Getaway
Xilitla (San Luis Potosí)
- Best Health and Wellness Experience
Bacalar (Quintana Roo)
- Best Destination to Feel the Energy of Nature
El Cielo Biosphere Reserve (Tamaulipas)
- Best Magical Town to Experience Our Artisan Tradition
Santa Clara del Cobre (Michoacán)
- Best Community Tourism Experience
Experience the spirituality and warmth of the Wixárika people (Nayarit)
- Best Nature Destination for an Adventure Experience
Grutas Nombre de Dios (Chihuahua)
- Best Celebration to Connect with Our Roots and Customs
K’uínchekua (Michoacán)
- Best Gastronomic Route
- Best Close-Up Experience with Wildlife
Monarch Butterfly Migration (Michoacán)
- Best State for Discovering Destinations by Road
Nayarit
- Best Destination for Meetings, Conventions, Incentives and Business
Mexico City
- Destinations to Travel and Discover in 2025
Three winners! Cancún (Quintana Roo), Barrancas del Cobre (Chihuahua) and Los Cabos (Baja California Sur)
With reports from San Diego Red, TV 4 Noticias Guanajuato and Tiempo de Michoacán