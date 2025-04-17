Cozumel to receive over 80,000 cruise ship passengers this week

Cozumel, Quintana Roo, is expecting tens of thousands of cruise ship passengers during the first week of spring break, according to a statement from the state government.

The Quintana Roo Comprehensive Port Authority (Apiqroo) reported that 21 cruise ships carrying some 80,459 tourists would be arriving at the island this week through Sunday, April 20.

Officials expected nearly 14,000 tourists on Wednesday and over 18,000 on Thursday, which is expected to be the busiest day of the season. Estimates suggest that over 16,000 travelers will arrive on Friday, followed by roughly 6,000 a day on Saturday and Sunday.

While final figures have not been released, authorities estimated that a total of 19,765 cruise passengers were going to stop in Cozumel on Monday and Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Governor of Quintana Roo Mara Lezama revealed on her official X account that from April 5 to 11, the state welcomed more than 450,000 tourists, 36 cruise ships and over 4,000 air operations, resulting in a hotel occupancy rate of 74.5%.

Cozumel Mayor José Luis Chacón Méndez, said these statistics reflect a trend that will likely lead the island to end the year with at least 5 million visitors, marking a record figure for the sunny destination.

“Last year, Cozumel welcomed 4,623,000 tourists; the goal is to reach 5 million,” Chacón said in a press conference, adding that cruising companies have expressed their confidence in Cozumel, as a leading destination “with a huge range of natural beauty.”

Cozumel is the largest island in the Mexican Caribbean. It is popular for its pristine turquoise waters and white sand beaches. In the Maya language, Cozumel, or Kuzamil, means “island of the swallows.”

Quintana Roo’s strategy to increase tourism

Gov. Lezama has said that beyond numbers and records, Quintana Roo’s government wants to leverage its tourism leadership to improve health, education, housing, and working conditions for tourism industry workers.

Some of her recent actions to boost tourism include a working trip to Miami, where Lezama met with executives from the Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA) and CEOs of major shipping companies. She also participated in Seatrade Cruise Global, a leading trade fair for the cruise industry worldwide, intending to continue to position Cozumel and Mahahual as top cruise tourism destinations in Latin America.

According to her administration, these companies confirmed that they see Quintana Roo as a strategic location for growth and investment, citing its expanding infrastructure and reliability, and expressing strong interest in showcasing the region’s potential and attractions to a global audience.

