Thursday, April 17, 2025
HomeTravel
TravelYucatan Peninsula

Cozumel to receive over 80,000 cruise ship passengers this week

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
Cozumel sign with cruise ship behind
Spring break is bringing a surge in cruise tourism to Cozumel. (Mara Lezama/X)

Cozumel, Quintana Roo, is expecting tens of thousands of cruise ship passengers during the first week of spring break, according to a statement from the state government. 

The Quintana Roo Comprehensive Port Authority (Apiqroo) reported that 21 cruise ships carrying some 80,459 tourists would be arriving at the island this week through Sunday, April 20.

A cruise ship is docked at Cozumel
High season in Cozumel: cruise ships and turquoise waters. (Especial/Cuartoscuro)

Officials expected nearly 14,000 tourists on Wednesday and over 18,000 on Thursday, which is expected to be the busiest day of the season. Estimates suggest that over 16,000 travelers will arrive on Friday, followed by roughly 6,000 a day on Saturday and Sunday. 

While final figures have not been released, authorities estimated that a total of 19,765 cruise passengers were going to stop in Cozumel on Monday and Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Governor of Quintana Roo Mara Lezama revealed on her official X account that from April 5 to 11, the state welcomed more than 450,000 tourists, 36 cruise ships and over 4,000 air operations, resulting in a hotel occupancy rate of 74.5%.

Cozumel Mayor José Luis Chacón Méndez, said these statistics reflect a trend that will likely lead the island to end the year with at least 5 million visitors, marking a record figure for the sunny destination.

“Last year, Cozumel welcomed 4,623,000 tourists; the goal is to reach 5 million,” Chacón said in a press conference, adding that cruising companies have expressed their confidence in Cozumel, as a leading destination “with a huge range of natural beauty.”

Cozumel is the largest island in the Mexican Caribbean. It is popular for its pristine turquoise waters and white sand beaches. In the Maya language, Cozumel, or Kuzamil, means “island of the swallows.” 

Quintana Roo’s strategy to increase tourism

Gov. Lezama has said that beyond numbers and records, Quintana Roo’s government wants to leverage its tourism leadership to improve health, education, housing, and working conditions for tourism industry workers.

Some of her recent actions to boost tourism include a working trip to Miami, where Lezama met with executives from the Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA) and CEOs of major shipping companies. She also participated in Seatrade Cruise Global, a leading trade fair for the cruise industry worldwide, intending to continue to position Cozumel and Mahahual as top cruise tourism destinations in Latin America.

A cruise ship docked at Mahahual, Quintana Roo
Cruise ships bring plenty of life to Mahahual’s tranquil shores. (Elizabeth Ruíz/Cuartoscuro)

According to her administration, these companies confirmed that they see Quintana Roo as a strategic location for growth and investment, citing its expanding infrastructure and reliability, and expressing strong interest in showcasing the region’s potential and attractions to a global audience.

Mexico News Daily

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
Viva flight takes off from AIFA airport

Viva Airlines introduces 7 new routes from the U.S. to AIFA in Mexico City

MND Staff - 0
The low-cost air carrier will offer direct routes from Mexico City's newest airport to Chicago, Houston and other cities starting this fall.
cenote

Real estate developer Muúk Karant to unveil Mexico’s first museum in a cenote

MND Staff - 0
A planned residential development just outside the colonial city of Valladolid will include four natural underground pools, one with more than 300 cultural artifacts on display.

Tourism news in Los Cabos and La Paz

Chris Sands - 0
Spring break blows away the tourism blues, while the region gets new international flights and hotels. And there's a festival too.

VIDEO OF THE WEEK

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC