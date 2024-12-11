Tuesday, December 10, 2024
HomeTravel
Travel

Mexico postpones new US $42 cruise passenger fee

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
Cruise ship in Acapulco port, surrounded by the Acapulco city skyline
The international tourist fee, which didn't previously apply to cruise ship passengers stopping in Mexican ports, will be required whether or not a passenger disembarks in Mexico. (Carlos Alberto Carbajal/Cuartoscuro)

Mexico’s lawmakers have postponed the application of a new US $42-dollar fee for every cruise ship passenger docking at Mexico’s ports, according to the Florida and Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA).

The fee, which was proposed to come into effect starting January 2025, will now not be put into effect until July 2025.

Quintana Roo Governor Mara Lezama standing in a row of seated Mexican government officials.
Quintana Roo Gov. Mara Lezama, seen here standing at the annual National Public Safety Council in Acapulco on Tuesday, said the decision to delay the fee resulted from a meeting between government authorities and cruise and tourism sector representatives. (Mara Lezama/X)

The FCCA, while praising the temporary suspension of the fee, stressed its concern about the negative impact the measure could have on Mexico’s tourism industry and its workers.

“While the suspension provides temporary respite…more comprehensive measures are needed to address broader concerns about the fee’s devastating impact on cruise tourism, Mexico’s economy and the livelihoods of its coastal communities,” the FCCA said in a statement. 

The announcement of the proposed fee sent ripples through the cruise industry when it was made public in early December, as Mexico had previously exempted cruise passengers from immigration fees due to their “in transit” status. 

According to the FCCA, which represents 23 cruise lines, several companies were considering altering their itineraries in response to the new fee. 

The association also criticized the lack of prior consultation with industry representatives on such a  measure, noting that before this new duty was announced, “the industry sought to grow business in Mexico, and now the opposite will be the case.”

With 79 votes in favor and 38 against, Mexico’s Senate approved the $42-dollar fee on Dec. 3. During the presentation of the ruling, Senator Cuauhtémoc Ochoa Fernández (Morena) highlighted that the increases for 2025 in the collection of duties are based on inflation and adjustments congruent with the “evolution of technologies and processes.”

Mexican Senator Cuauhtémoc Ochoa Fernández standing behind a podium with two microphones, holding papers in his hand as he addresses the Mexican federal senate off camera.
Morena Senator Cuauhtémoc Ochoa Fernández. (Galo Cañas Rodríguez/Cuartoscuro)

On Monday, the governor of Quintana Roo — Mexico’s No.1 cruise tourism destination — confirmed the fee’s postponement for six months, sharing that it resulted from a meeting between Mexican government authorities and representatives of the cruise and tourism sector.

“We have had total openness with the federal government to engage in dialogue, [and] we believe that these fees should remain in the places where the visitor arrives,” Mara Lezama was reported saying in an article published by the newspaper El Economista. 

“For the time being, [as] the FCCA has already said…a postponement [of the new fee] was achieved as a first agreement.”

The FCCA is pushing for the complete elimination of the immigration fee for cruise ship passengers, saying that if implemented, cruise lines “expect a progressive decrease in arrivals [to Mexico’s ports], which will significantly affect the employment of cab drivers, tour guides, artisans, waiters, restaurateurs, craft store owners, pharmacies and more.”

With reports from El Economista and Forbes

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
A Volaris airplane

Volaris inaugurates daily GDL-Tulum flight

MND Staff - 0
Volaris now operates domestic flights to Tulum from Mexicali, Tijuana, Monterrey, Mexico City and Guadalajara.
Los Cabos from a bird's eye point of view

What’s new in Los Cabos for 2025?

Chris Sands - 0
New luxury hotels, top sporting events and all the Baja California pampering you've come to expect from the region.
View of Kiosko Morisco, a beautiful landmark of Santa María la Ribera (CDMX)

Know your Mexico City neighborhood: Santa María la Ribera

Bethany Platanella - 8
All the convenience of city center living, with a heavy dash of Mexico - Bethany Platanella explores another of the capital's great neighborhoods.

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC