Friday, September 8, 2023
 
Emirates to offer 8 more destinations in Mexico via United deal

MND Staff
By MND Staff
Emirates/United
Emirates will offer passengers access to 8 new Mexican destinations via its codeshare agreement with United Airlines. (Emirates)

Emirates will expand its codeshare partnership with United Airlines to include eight new destinations in Mexico in addition to their Mexico City route, which the airline already serves via Barcelona.  

Starting from Sept. 14, the Emirati carrier will allow passengers flying to Chicago or Houston from their Dubai hub, to connect onwards with Cancún, Cozumel, Monterrey, Puerto Vallarta, Guadalajara, San José del Cabo, León, and Querétaro via their codeshare agreement with United Airlines.

Emirates A380
Emirates offers daily services to Houston and Chicago, where passengers can connect to flights to popular Mexican cities and resorts. (Emirates)

“The newly expanded network of Mexican destinations now available to Emirates customers is expected to be popular amongst customers from the Middle East, India and South Africa, to name a few,” Emirates said in a statement

“The most frequented destinations for global travelers embarking from points in Mexico include India, Israel, UAE, South Africa and select points in Southeast Asia,” the airline added.

A beach near Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco.
The popular tourist destination of Puerto Vallarta is one of the new destinations in the codeshare agreement. (Deposit photos)

The Dubai-based airline offers daily services to Houston with the Airbus A380, and to Chicago onboard the Boeing 777, where passengers will be able to connect to the new codeshare routes directly.

Besides Emirates’ commercial flight to Mexico City, the freight division of the carrier, Emirates SkyCargo, operates two freighter services in the country to Mexico City and Guadalajara.  

Emirates’ expansion in Mexico through its alliance with United comes after legal wrangling with competitor Aeroméxico, which filed a complaint against the airline in 2019 over its Barcelona-Mexico City route, claiming a 2016 agreement between Emirates and the Mexican government was invalid. However, Emirates was allowed to continue operating its Mexico City route.

With reports from Reuters

Have something to say? If you'd like to share your opinion or perspective on what you've just read, please consider sending a letter to the editor by visiting this page. Or if you'd prefer to engage with our community of readers, check out our social media pages on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or LinkedIn. We look forward to hearing from you!

