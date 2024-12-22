Exploring the secrets of Cabo Corrientes

If Puerto Vallarta is the extroverted darling of Jalisco’s coastline, then Cabo Corrientes is its introspective, artsy sibling who prefers hidden beaches and rustic villages over bustling boardwalks.

Tucked just south of Puerto Vallarta, this off-the-beaten-path, ruggedly beautiful stretch of forest-meets-coast is a haven for travelers seeking pristine sands, dense jungles and secluded villages. Here’s everything you need to know to unlock the secrets of Cabo Corrientes— your new favorite hideaway.

Getting to Cabo Corrientes: the road less traveled

Part of Cabo Corrientes’ magic lies in its remoteness. The region is accessible by boat or via a scenic jungle drive. Most adventurers start at Boca de Tomatlán, a buzzy fishing village just 30 minutes south of Puerto Vallarta. From there, you can hop on a a small motorboat known as a panga to reach the secluded beaches that dot the coastline.

For those who prefer wheels over waves, the rugged roads leading to Cabo Corrientes are all part of the adventure. The journey winds through tropical landscapes and sleepy hamlets, dodging potholes and lumbering along behind the occasional semi-truck making its way towards the larger southern cities.

Pristine beaches: Paradise off the grid

When it comes to beaches, Cabo Corrientes feels like one of the final secrets left around Puerto Vallarta. Here are three shorelines that deserve a spot on your itinerary.

Playa Mayto: Stretching for miles, Mayto is the kind of beach where your footprints might be the only ones in the sand. With its golden shorelines and gentle waves, this is the perfect place for those who like their beach days served with solitude.

Playa Tehuamixtle (Tehua): Nestled in a picturesque cove, Tehua’s calm waters are made for snorkeling. The real star here, though, is the seafood. Local restaurants serve up ocean-fresh ceviche and oysters that are often said to be the best in Mexico.

Playa Corrales: Only reachable by boat or an ambitious overland followed by a hike, this coastal community rewards the adventurous traveler with jaw-dropping views and blissful isolation. All you need is a pocket full of pesos for some fresh seafood and beer on the sand. Restaurante Bar El Fury is one of the only options, but worth it for fresh oysters and epic sunset views.

Village charm: Mexico at its purest

Cabo Corrientes isn’t just about nature; its villages are a snapshot of Mexico before the tourism boom.

El Tuito: Perched in the mountains, El Tuito is a colonial town with cobblestone streets, adobe houses, and a laid-back vibe. Visit the town square for handmade cheeses and the region’s famous raicilla, a smoky agave spirit that rivals tequila. It’s the last “major” town before you set off into the more remote Costalegre, so be sure to fill up with gas and snacks if you’re continuing the drive south.

Chimo: If “off the grid” is your travel mantra, Chimo is your destination. This tiny fishing village feels untouched by time, offering a glimpse into a simpler way of life. The road into Chimo snakes up into the mountains before emptying out at the small seaside village. Plan for lunch at Restaurant Socios and spend the night at the hilltop Cabanas Linda Vista.

Where to stay: Eco-luxury in the wild

The charm of Cabo Corrientes lies in its balance of rustic beauty and understated luxury. Accommodations here prioritize sustainability without skimping on comfort.

Villa Lala: This adults-only hotel in Boca de Tomatlán offers just a handful of elegant suites with private terraces, stunning bay views and an infinity pool. Guests of Villa Lala have a front-row access to the dock where pangas zip in and out of the bay shuttling travelers to the more remote and secluded beaches and villages. Ask about the rooms that have their own plunge pools: they’re worth the splurge.

Hotel Mayto: Overlooking a tranquil stretch of beach, this small resort is one of the best — and only — hotels in Mayto. Hotel Mayto is a collection of rooms plus a small campground makes up the property, including a pool and a beachfront restaurant.

Verana: Perched above Yelapa’s jungle-covered hills, Verana is an eco-chic retreat that blends indoor and outdoor living. The boutique hotel has open-air villas and ocean views, plus spa treatments, infinity pools and trails to nearby waterfalls.

Cabañas El Cielto: Overlooking the beaches south of Tehuamixtle, Cabañas El Cielto has cozy, astrologically-themed rooms overlooking ocean views. Guests enjoy fresh seafood from its hilltop restaurant, quiet sunsets and the peaceful rhythm of the waves.

Why Cabo Corrientes should be on your radar

In a world obsessed with curated Instagram moments, Cabo Corrientes stands out by staying refreshingly real. There are no sprawling resorts, no neon-lit nightclubs— just miles of natural beauty and a culture that feels untouched by time.

Here, your days are spent exploring deserted beaches, wandering cobblestone streets and savoring palm-sized oysters. Your nights? They’re all about starlit skies and the soothing sound of waves.