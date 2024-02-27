With over 5,800 miles of pristine coastline and stunning nature, Mexico has become one of the best destinations for boating in 2024. From the thrill of whale watching in the Pacific to relaxing in the sun over calm Caribbean waters, Mexico offers boating experiences for everyone, no matter what it is you are looking for.

Mexico boating laws also abide by US standards, so you can feel safe and secure on your vacation. If you’re wondering if you can experience boating to Cuba and Belize from Mexico, you can. Whether you sail your private vessel into the country or rent during your stay, there will be no shortage of options when planning your next trip. But why is there such a buzz about boating in Mexico?

A recent analysis by rental platform GetMyBoat, found that Mexico is the number one choice for boat enthusiasts. Using statistics from more than a million service users, GetMyBoat found Cabo San Lucas to be the most-booked location for boat rentals and yacht charters for 2024.

Boating in Cabo San Lucas, Baja California – where to find the best spots for whale watching

For those looking for a once-in-a-lifetime experience that connects with some of the largest yet gentlest creatures in the animal kingdom, this is the place.

The whale-watching season in Cabo starts in December and ends around mid-April. It is possible to spot humpbacks, blue whales and orcas, among other species. Numerous boat tours bring you close enough to feel the power of these impressive creatures and provide the chance to take some stunning photos.

Multiple boat tours take you directly to the heart of the aquatic world at some of the best underwater spots to scuba dive or snorkel. If you do not want to get your feet wet but still want to gaze into the wonders of the depths, why not rent a glass-bottom boat?

Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco – secluded beaches with quality seafood where you can take your boat in Mexico

This resort town has become extremely popular, especially with Canadians, thanks to low cost travel packages offered from Vancouver.

For boaters, Puerto Vallarta has some of the most impressive bays and coves in Mexico, with secluded beaches exclusively accessible by sea. If you do not have your own vessel, there are water taxis providing transport to many of these spots. There are also beachfront restaurants in these hidden areas serving some of the finest and freshest seafood in the region.

If adrenaline is your game, you could charter a private fishing boat with local experts to guide you to the top fishing locations. Fishing is abundant in this part of the Pacific, particularly in the warm weather months when experienced sport fishing charters operate, specializing in sailfish, marlin and tuna. For those who prefer the serenity and bliss of watching a tangerine sunset on the calm ocean waves, there are sailboats to rent ready to take you on this tranquil journey.

Nuevo Vallarta – Boating near Puerto Vallarta with a touch of class and luxury in paradise

Although sometimes considered an extension of Puerto Vallarta, this picturesque port town cut into the jungle-draped hillsides of the Sierra Madre should be considered a separate option in its own right. Located on the Bay of Banderas, the same distance from the equator as Hawaii’s Big Island and the Caribbean Sea, the climate is warm all year round. The main difference from Puerto Vallarta is the high number of prestigious golf courses and fine dining options. If you want a little extra luxury, this is the place.

Cancun, Quintana Roo – White sand beaches, turquoise waters and Caribbean party vibes are better from a boat

A magnet for Spring Breakers and the starting destination for many solo travelers, this famous party city is a great place to meet people from across the world.

Aside from the world-class nightlife, Cancun is a hotspot for water sports. Rent a personal jet ski, paddleboard, water skis or take a boat tour to snorkel or scuba diving at the famous coral reefs.

Don’t forget to check out the Underwater Museum of Art, which has over 500 life-size sculptures used to promote coral life.

Tulum, Quintana Roo – boating by Maya ruins on the cliffs

From relaxing sunset boat tours around calm Caribbean golden sand beaches strewn with palm trees to all-night party boats with hip-hop music, Tulum has something for everyone. At the same time, this pueblo mágico is also a hub for yoga and spiritual retreats. With the coastline surrounded by mangrove forests lined with traversable canals, it is possible to rent a kayak and float through these unique biospheres.

The archaeological site of Tulum is one of the most impressive Mayan ruins in Mexico because of its intact pyramids and proximity to the sea. The sight of the majestic ruins from the sea is a one-of-a-kind experience that lets you imagine how Maya traders arrived to exchange their goods from Belize or the Gulf of Mexico.

Mark Viales writes for Mexico News Daily.