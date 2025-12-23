From waterpark to winter wonderland: The seasonal rebirth of Tijuana’s El Vergel

In the height of July, the air at El Vergel is thick with the scent of chlorine, sunscreen, and the sounds of thousands of families splashing in the pools to escape the Baja California heat. But as December settles over the region, the landscape undergoes a radical, creative transformation. In a brilliant seasonal shift, the park’s famous lazy river — usually a slow-moving stream of inner tubes — has been drained and reimagined as a winding roller-skating tunnel. Nearby, the towering water slides that once pumped thousands of gallons of water per minute have found a second life as “sack slides,” where visitors trade their swimsuits for burlap bags to fly down the dry fiberglass chutes.

This is the magic of Villa Navideña, a winter festival that has allowed El Vergel, a staple of Tijuana’s East side since 1964, to defy the traditional limitations of a seasonal business.

For over six decades, El Vergel has been more than just a premier destination for the entire binational region. Historically, the park has served as a sanctuary for residents of Baja California, drawing massive crowds from Ensenada, Mexicali, and Tecate while also attracting a significant number of visitors from Southern California.

However, water parks are notoriously vulnerable to the calendar. When the temperature drops, revenue usually dries up. For the past three years, the park’s management has challenged this reality by extending its reach into the winter months. By pivoting from a water-centric model to a holiday-themed experience, El Vergel has ensured that its gates stay open and its staff remains employed year-round.

This year’s edition of Villa Navideña is the most ambitious yet. Beyond the novelty of dry-sliding down “La Medusa” (the Jellyfish), the park has introduced a variety of sensory experiences that lean heavily into Mexican holiday traditions. The air no longer smells of chlorine; instead, it is filled with the comforting aroma of hot chocolate and elotes (corn cups) topped with cream, cheese, and chili.

The 2025 expansion has introduced entirely new zones for families to explore. A newly constructed movie theater provides a cozy space for children to watch holiday classics, while a petting zoo offers a hands-on experience that contrasts beautifully with the high-adrenaline attractions of the summer.

One of the most popular adaptations remains “La Medusa.” In the summer, it is an iconic, twisting water slide that challenges the bravest swimmers. In the winter, it becomes a giant helter skelter. The transition is seamless, allowing children and adults alike to climb the familiar stairs to the top and descend as many times as they wish. Safety remains the primary focus during this transition; park personnel are stationed at both the summit and the base of the ride to coordinate the flow of “sledders” and ensure everyone enjoys the thrill without incident.

The growth of the event is a calculated strategic expansion. According to Jesus Garcia, Administrative Officer and Event Supervisor at El Vergel, the project’s footprint is expanding at a rapid pace.

“Every year, we dedicate more of the park to Villa Navideña,” Garcia explained during a recent tour of the grounds. “This year we are using about 66 percent of the property. We have seen such a positive response from the community that we are already looking ahead. By next year, we expect the winter event to fully take over the entire property.”

This transition reflects a broader trend in the global theme park industry where “flex-space” is king. By utilizing existing infrastructure like the elevation of slide towers and the pathways of the lazy river, El Vergel is maximizing its ROI while providing unique value to the people of Tijuana.

In today’s world, a holiday event is only as successful as its presence on social media, and Garcia and his team are aware of this. While the rides and food are the primary activities, the “photo ops” are arguably the park’s biggest draw.

The park has been meticulously decorated with diverse backdrops designed to cater to every aesthetic. On one side of the park, visitors can find classic, reverent Nativity scenes that honor the traditional roots of the holiday. A few steps away, towering Christmas trees and brightly colored LEDs and neon sculptures provide a contemporary, high-energy vibe perfect for Instagram and TikTok.

“On this third edition of Villa Navideña, there are more photo ops than ever before,” Garcia noted. He pointed out that the goal was to make the park entirely immersive. “People can take a great photo in whatever corner they choose in this park. We wanted to make sure that no matter where you are standing, you feel the spirit of the season.”

As the sun sets over the East side of Tijuana, the lights of Villa Navideña flicker to life, reflecting off the dry slides and the skating rink. What was once a summer-only escape has successfully transformed into a year-round landmark. For the families of Baja California and their neighbors to the north, El Vergel is no longer just a place to cool off — it is a place to gather, to celebrate, and to create new memories under the winter stars.

Ana Gomez is an award-winning journalist who has covered the Cali-Baja region since 2010. Her work focuses on immigration, culture, business, and breaking news.