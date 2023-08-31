Thursday, August 31, 2023
 
News
NewsTravel

Frontier Airlines, WestJet announce more winter routes to Mexico

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
Frontier Airlines
Frontier plans on daily services to Cancún International Airport from three U.S. destinations this winter. (Raymond Wambsgans/Wikimedia)

Two major airlines in the United States and Canada will expand their schedules to increase flights to popular Mexican beach destinations this winter. 

In the United States, low-cost carrier Frontier Airlines has added Cancún to its expanded winter schedule, with direct flights from three cities in the U.S. starting Nov. 16. Detroit, Minneapolis and Chicago will benefit from one daily non-stop flight to the Cancún International Airport, pending government approval. 

Puerto Vallarta
Canada’s WestJet will use larger aircraft to increase capacity to Puerto Vallarta. (Taylor Beach/Unsplash)

“As we head into winter, now is the time to start planning those tropical getaways,” Daniel Shurz, Vice President at Frontier Airlines said. “Getting there is easier and more convenient than ever.”

Canadian airline WestJet will increase capacity to Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco by 19%, with flights from Abbotsford, Calgary, Comox, Kelowna, Edmonton, Regina, Saskatoon, Toronto, Vancouver, Victoria, and Winnipeg, offering travelers across Canada a diverse range of options to plan a winter vacation in Mexico. The carrier also announced a new weekly route between Prince George and Puerto Vallarta in July, as well as the return of services to both Mazatlán and Los Cabos. 

WestJet currently offers the largest number of routes to Puerto Vallarta in Canada. According to website Aviación 21, it operated up to 183 flights per month during the monthly operations last winter season and is planning to carry out 212 per month in the autumn-winter season 2023-24. 

The increase in capacity comes as the airline switches to using larger Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft and the acquisition of low-cost rivals Sunwing.

The U.S. and Canada are the largest sources of tourists to Mexico.

With reports by Simple Flying, Travel Pulse and Aviación 21.  

Have something to say? If you'd like to share your opinion or perspective on what you've just read, please consider sending a letter to the editor by visiting this page. Or if you'd prefer to engage with our community of readers, check out our social media pages on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or LinkedIn. We look forward to hearing from you!

Port of Veracruz

Heat, humidity and history beckon in the port city of Veracruz

Bethany Platanella -
Founded by Cortés himself, Veracruz has a unique history and flavor. Bethany Platanella explores the streets, food and culture.
Humberto Gual speaks at Aeromar strike

US requests review of workers’ rights at Mexican cargo airline

MND Staff -
The U.S. has again utilized the labor rapid response mechanism under the USMCA free trade pact to address alleged violations of rights.
Passengers in the AICM

More flight reductions ordered at Mexico City International Airport

MND Staff -
Saturation at AICM has forced new reductions in operations, says the government, as industry groups warn of mass cancellations.

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC