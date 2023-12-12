Got 1 min? Canadian low-cost airline to offer flights to Cancún

The Canadian budget airline Lynx Air will soon open a new service from Toronto to Cancún, giving Canadians a new low-cost option to visit the Mexican Caribbean.

The route will start operating on Feb. 15, 2024, with daily flights from Toronto’s Pearson International Airport aboard a 189-seat Boeing 737 MAX-8. Tickets will cost CAD 179 (US $132) each way.

“With winter approaching, we know Canadians love to travel south in search of warmer weather and sandy beaches,” said Lynx Air’s Chief Commercial Officer Vijay Bathija in October. “We are thrilled to be offering an ultra-affordable option to Cancún, one of the most popular sun destinations in Mexico.”

Cancún will be Lynx Air’s eighteenth destination since the self-described “ultra-affordable” airline launched in 2022. It is also Lynx’s first destination in Mexico, bringing the airline’s network up to three countries.

The new service will have to compete with seven other Canadian airlines that already operate in Mexico – Air Canada, Air Canada Rouge, Air Transat, Canada Jetlines, Flair Airlines, Sunwing Airlines and Westjet.

Toronto to Cancún is the main air link between Mexico and Canada, with 547,221 passengers flying the route in the first nine months of 2023, according to Mexico’s Federal Civil Aviation Agency (AFAC). Lynx Air’s new service will bring the route up to 87 flights and more than 19,000 seats per week.

Nevertheless, industry insiders are confident that Lynx’s low-budget service can still offer passengers something new.

“Demand for Cancún continues to be incredibly high for passengers traveling from Toronto Pearson,” said Janik Reigate, Strategic Customer Relations Director at the Greater Toronto Airports Authority. “We welcome Lynx’s new service as it will provide passengers with another option to fly to the sunny beaches of Mexico.”

With reports from Riviera Maya News and Aviacionline